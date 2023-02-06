Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marek Probosz's NORWID'S RETURN to Have Two-Night Limited Engagement at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Norwid's Return is a dynamic collision of words and sounds between an actor and a pianist exploring the raw genius of Cyprian Kamil Norwid.

Feb. 06, 2023  
Marek Probosz's NORWID'S RETURN to Have Two-Night Limited Engagement at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present a limited two-performance engagement of Norwid's Return (Powrót Norwida), a dynamic collision of words and sounds between an actor and a pianist exploring the raw genius of Cyprian Kamil Norwid, one of Poland's greatest writers of the 19th century. Starring Polish-American actor Marek Probosz, who also directs, the monodrama was the recipient of the "Best New York Premiere" award at New York's 2022 United Solo Festival.

A keen thinker and fervent moralist, Norwid's work only gained world recognition long after his death. Classical music of the great composers - Mozart, Chopin, Satie, Szymanowski - illuminate the Norwidean darkness and the complexity of his mind.

An actor, director, screenwriter, author and producer, Probosz's film and television career includes roles in Polish, Czech, German, French, Italian and American productions and co-productions. He is best known for his daring portrayal of cinema legend Roman Polanski in the Warner Bros. film Helter Skelter, and for the award-winning television movie The Death of Captain Pilecki in which he starred as one of the greatest heroes of the 20th century, Polish army officer Witold Pilecki who volunteered for a secret undercover mission at Auschwitz in order to inform the Polish underground, smuggle out intelligence to the allies, and build a resistance organization among the prisoners. Locally, Probosz received accolades for the role of Odysseus in Philoktetes at the Getty Villa. His work has been honored numerous times, most recently with the 2023 Modjeska Prize, Los Angeles; the 2022 Pola Negri Politka Award, Lipno, Poland; and the 2018 Golden Owl (the Polish Diaspora "Oscar"), Vienna, Austria. Since 2005, Probosz has been teaching in the UCLA Department of Theater Film and Television.

Norwid's Return Is performed in Polish with English supertitles.

Performances will take place on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.




