MUSI-CAL is Coming To The Catalina Jazz Club Hosted by Boise Holmes

The Foundation for New American Musicals will present MUSI-CAL at the famous Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Tuesday, March 4th, 2025. This program will be hosted by Boise Holmes (Dr. Dillamond in the Broadway National Tour of Wicked; "Tonton Julian" in both the recent Broadway/National Touring revival of Once on This Island; "Mufasa" in the German Company of THE LION KING).

This electrifying event will showcase selections from four cutting-edge musicals: The Myth of the Mountain, Floorplay, The Lucky Break, BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical, and Rise to the Top. The program is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer), with Linda Shusett as co-producer, both esteemed board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

MUSI-CAL, a FNAM program, stands as a beacon for the development and support of new musicals, providing audiences with an exclusive peek into works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. This dynamic platform not only offers encouragement to our Southern California music creators but also serves as a public showcase for their exceptional work. Attendees, including industry professionals, gather to witness the birth of new talents and greet familiar faces. With a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, MUSI-CAL continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of musical theater. Get ready for an unforgettable night of creativity and innovation.

MYTH OF THE MOUNTAIN

Book & Lyrics by Danielle Koenig; Music by Justin D. Cook

Have you ever felt the pull of a sentient mountain beckoning you to leave your house and enter into your very own adventure comedy puppet show? You will soon! In this coming-of-age fable Mia, Mateo, and Mo, contentedly insular triplets who thrive on routine, can't get past their big brains to realize the wonder of the world around them. No worries, they have a small army of puppets to teach them. Guided by the spirit of the mountain, a stoner heartthrob, a cutesy bunny, a bloodthirsty bear, and more (puppets, to be clear), expose the power of a deep breath and a look around.

FLOORPLAY

Book inspired by Sharon Savoy's biography; Lyrics by Sharon Savoy; Music by Danny Pravder and Sharon Savoy

After being body-shamed by the ballet director, Melinda throws herself into the gladiator pit of international Latin competition. As she evolves from swan to sex bomb, she faces female rivalry, #metoo moments, and the hardest challenge of all-embracing and staying true to herself.

THE LUCKY BREAK

Book by Brianna Barrett; Lyrics by Tracey Singer; Music by Tracey Singer

Four college students, weeks from graduation, go in together and win a massive

lottery. Aida is an ambitious, first-generation college student who failed to get into her top-choice medical school. Her boyfriend, Christian is spending so much time helping her study he's nearly failing out of Business school. Her Best Friend Fernanda is an aspiring artist who can't get a single gallery to take an interest in her work, but party-animal Jay is having a hot streak and wants them to try their luck on the lottery. Their buddy Marco is the only one who doesn't kick in a few bucks. Suddenly, their world is rocked by instant fame, greedy acquaintances, and the big question - what am I going to do with all this money?

RISE TO THE TOP

Book by Weiko Lin; Lyrics by Weiko Lin and Christopher Wong; Music by Christopher Wong

A young immigrant from Hong Kong achieves the American Dream as a celebrity chef on top of his culinary empire while struggling to fit into Americana at great sacrifices.

BARBA: BRAZILLIAN BODY PERCUSSION MUSICAL

Book by Kim Bixler & Carlos Bauzys; Lyrics by Kim Bixler; Music by Carlos Bauzys

BARBA: Brazilian Body Percussion Musical is a full-length musical celebrating the life of Fernando Barba, the creator of the world-renowned body percussion ensemble Barbatuques, who discovers he has an extraordinary gift for creating music using his own body as an instrument. During his mission to share this accessible form of music, and teach others to tap into their own musical creativity, Barba faces a life-altering medical diagnosis.

