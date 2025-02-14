MUSE/IQUE Announces 2025 Season Of Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MUSE/IQUE has announced its 2025 season, Make Some Noise: Music and Stories of American Defiance and Hope – Transformative American Artists and Thinkers, featuring six concerts that celebrate those who rejected norms and limitations to forge a new and better future.

The season opens March 21, 22 and 23 with ACCORDING TO RAY: Ray Charles's Message to America at the Mark Taper Forum at the Music Center, their second concert in partnership with Center Theatre Group.

MUSE/IQUE Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby said about Make Some Noise which she curated, “When artists and thinkers make loud choices and take bold stances, they teach us that nothing is impossible. In our roaring season opener, MUSE/IQUE explores how Ray Charles's diverse musical genres, influences, and collaborations all culminated in his landmark recording of “America the Beautiful.”

The season continues with concerts WELCOME TO THE DREAM FACTORY (April 30, May 3-4) focusing on Hollywood and the immigrant composers who scored its major films; THE UNAMERICANS (June 10-11, 15) reprising a 2024 favorite concert about the Hollywood Blacklist; LIKE IT LIKE HARLEM (August 8-10) with salsa, boogaloo, and the making of a new musical playground in New York City.

The season concludes with MADE IN MEMPHIS (September 12-14) about Stax, Soul and the black artists who started a sound revolution, and HAVE YOU EVER HEARD OF Etta James? - the guts and triumph of an American icon (October 14-15, 19).

Each concert is held at various Los Angeles venues including The Mark Taper Forum, The Huntington, Skirball Cultural Center, The Wallis, and Pasadena Memorial Park.

Reservations for the March 21-23 performances of ACCORDING TO RAY are now open for members. For those new to MUSE/IQUE please visit muse-ique.com to learn about attending MUSE/IQUE events and to explore membership plans.

