MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical Announces Digital Lottery at The Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Broadway in Hollywood announced a digital lottery for Moulin Rouge! The Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, for all performances between June 30 - September 4, 2022. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $30 each, plus fees.

The first lottery will open TOMORROW - Tuesday, June 28th at 11:00 AM for the first performance on Thursday, June 30. Complete details below.

HOW & WHEN TO ENTER

Fans may enter the Moulin Rouge! The Musical digital lottery by visiting www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Lottery.

The lottery will open 2 days prior to each performance at 11:00AM

The lottery will close 1 day prior to each performance at 10:00AM

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Only one entry per person, per performance. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

HOW DO I GET MY TICKETS IF I WIN?

Winners will be notified shortly after the lottery closes

Winners will have 2 hours to pay for their tickets online via the link in their winner notification email or the lottery website using the check status feature

All lottery tickets will be available for pickup at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office beginning 2 hours prior to curtain. Valid photo ID matching the name on the entry must be presented

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

Tickets are non-transferable.

Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases.

Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions.

All sales final - no refunds or exchanges.

Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice.

A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are on sale for all performances June 30 - September 4, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of fourteen (14) tickets per household for the engagement. Prices start at $39. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/MoulinRougeTheMusical and www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787, or at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office (see below). To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups. Read our most current Safe and Clean Policies regarding patron COVID safety while attending our shows at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the Summer of 2019 and reopened in September 2021 following the shutdown of Broadway due to the pandemic.

"Spectacular! Euphoric! In Moulin Rouge! The Musical, life is beautiful," raves The New York Times. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a fabulous new musical. The high begins the instant you walk into the theatre," said the New York Post. Entertainment Weekly concludes that "it's easy to believe that Moulin Rouge! The Musical could run for 50 years."

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular ... Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music - from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie, and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Co-producers of the touring production include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Matt Picheny/Stephanie Rosenberg, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas & Charles Talar, Iris Smith, Aleri Entertainment, Sophie Qi/Harmonia Holdings, CJ ENM, Len Blavatnik, Ambassador Theatre Group, Endeavor Content, John Gore Organization, Spencer Ross, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Cody Renard Richard, Jujamcyn Theaters, Eric Falkenstein/Suzanne Grant, Peter May/Sandy Robertson, Tom & Pam Faludy, Triptyk Studios, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Red Mountain Theatre Company/42ND.CLUB, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner, Roy Furman, Andrew & Ruby Ryan, Brent & Sarah Deboer and Michael Ryan.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann's MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris, managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the FÃ©erie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse - without forgetting the Moulin Rouge's most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza. http://www.moulinrouge.fr/

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann's label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Cast Album chart.

MAC is the Official Makeup Partner and Preciosa is the Official Crystal Partner of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.