MOSTLY BROADWAY - An Evening with David Burnham is Coming to Rubicon Theatre This Summer

Rubicon Theatre of Ventura will present the third event in the company's Summer Concert series on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. - "MOSTLY BROADWAY: AN EVENING WITH DAVID BURNHAM." Burnham is the star of Broadway shows such as the mega-hit musical Wicked, The Light in the Piazza and the National Tour ofJoseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Fans of the award-winning singer and actor have reason to celebrate as the beloved performer takes the stage for a live concert event at Rubicon Theatre Company. Known for his powerful vocals and dynamic stage presence, Burnham promises an unforgettable evening of music and entertainment. "MOSTLY BROADWAY" will be a special one-night-only live engagement on Saturday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District. Prices are $59.50 per person or $75.00 for VIP tickets (which include a post-show reception and a tax-deductible contribution to Rubicon). Special discounts are available for students. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

The Hollywood Reporter writes "Burnham's dazzling singing charms the pants off everyone in the audience...when he smiles, you could swear sunlight glints off his teeth."

With a career spanning over two decades, Burnham has established himself as one of the most versatile performers in the industry. His show "MOSTLY BROADWAY," will feature his signature blend of Broadway hits and original music. Burnham will delight audiences with stories about his experiences in New York, on National Tours and across the nation. Fans will be singing along, as he belts out favorite show tunes, standards, and even some radio classics. The post-show reception for VIP ticket holders includes champagne, sweets and savories in The Rose Room (named in honor of actors and cabaret performers Amanda McBroom and George Ball).

Burnham was last seen on Broadway in the mega-hit musical Wicked playing Fiyero, the role he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He is an original Broadway cast member of the musical The Light in the Piazza, performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast "Live from Lincoln Center." He is the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor Garland Award for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the National Tour of The Light in the Piazza.

Burnham first gained critical acclaim when, after a two-year search, he was chosen to replace DONNY OSMOND as Joseph in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Drama-Logue Award). He toured nationally in another ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER blockbuster playing Peter in Jesus Christ Superstar with TED NEELEY in the title role and JAMES O'NEIL (Rubicon Co-Founder) as Pontius Pilate.

Starting in Ventura and then in NYC, Burnham was an original cast member of Rubicon Theatre's Drama Desk Award-winning Off-Broadway run of The Best is Yet to Come: The Music of Cy Coleman. In Las Vegas, he starred in Showstoppers at the Wynn Resort. On film, Burnham was the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature "The King and I," and can be heard on the soundtracks to "Ghepetto," Disney's "Home on the Range" and Comedy Central's "South Park." Burnham is also in great demand with symphonies all over the country, and his solo concert has been seen in the United States, Canada, and Europe. He has also released several critically acclaimed solo albums, showcasing his talent as a singer and songwriter.

ABOUT THE MUSIC DIRECTOR

CHRISTOPHER LLOYD BRATTEN (Musical Director) is a pianist, music director, composer, arranger, and educator. He co-founded the "For the Record" concert series. He has worked with countless performers from studio, stage, and screen, including BILLY PORTER, EVAN RACHEL WOOD, ADAM PASCAL, LESLIE ODOM JR., MEGAN HILTY, RUMOR WILLIS, ADAM LAMBERT, and many more. He holds a B.A. in piano, an A.A. in ASL interpreting, and is pursuing an M.F.A. in music from Berklee. He's currently overseeing the musical theatre department at Hussian College in Los Angeles.

ABOUT RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

Rubicon Theatre Company has been described as "the rising star of the Southern California cultural constellation." The not-for-profit professional regional has reached more than 500,000 attendees and 48,000 students. Rubicon serves area residents and visitors with innovative productions of classic and contemporary plays, as well as a wide array of educational programs and events. Acclaimed by critics and industry professionals, the company has received the L.A. Drama Critics Margaret Harford Special Award for "Sustained Excellence," a Drama Desk Award for the Off-Broadway production of The Best is Yet to Come and has won more than 20 Ovation Awards from the L.A. Stage Alliance.

Prior to the pandemic, Rubicon transferred three shows to New York (Wiesenthal - Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; Lonesome Traveler - Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominations; and Daddy Long Legs (Drama Desk Award).

Rubicon has welcomed a steady stream of high-profile actors and directors to the stage, including BRUNO and ODISEO BIRCHIR, SUSAN CLARK, DANA DELANEY, CONCHATA FERRELL, BONNIE FRANKLIN, HAROLD GOULD, JOEL GREY, LARRY HAGMAN, BILL IRWIN, STACY KEACH, JACK LEMMON, AMANDA McBROOM, TED NEELEY, PAUL PROVENZA, LINDA PURL, RONDI REED, JOHN RITTER, JOE SPANO, BRUCE WEITZ, LILLIAS WHITE and others. Company members are GEORGE BALL, JOSEPH FUQUA and JENNY SULLIVAN.

Based in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, just blocks from the Pacific Ocean, Rubicon resides in a 185-seat historic church built in the 1920s. In this renovated historic landmark, audience members are never further than 10 rows from the stage on the main floor. (The balcony, which seats twenty, is available for private parties or corporate groups.)

True to the company's name and the vision of artistic directors KARYL LYNN BURNS and JAMES O'NEIL, Rubicon has created an environment where commitment and risk are encouraged, and where artists are nurtured and respected. As a result, the company has gained a reputation for invigorating interpretations of the classics and for supporting the development of new works. Rubicon presents at least one World Premiere each season, as well as readings of works-in-progress.

Deeply rooted in the region it serves, Rubicon offers extensive outreach programs, including daytime matinees for high school students, after-school and weekend programs for at-risk youth, and summer musical theatre, drama and technical camps. More than 48,000 students have benefited.

A board of directors of prominent social and civic leaders governs Rubicon under the leadership of DOUG HALTER. The company is also supported by an advisory group of regional ambassadors and a volunteer auxiliary with nearly 200 members.

For more information about Rubicon Theatre Company, or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900 or go to Click Here. The theatre is located at 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District.