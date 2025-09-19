MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and More Set for Rubicon Theatre Company 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rubicon Theatre Company has unveiled its 2025–2026 season, Crossroads: Moments That Can Change Everything. The lineup includes Million Dollar Quartet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Great Expectations, The 39 Steps, the world premiere musical Somebody to Love, Eleanor, and Ragtime. The season also marks the grand finale of Producing Artistic Director Karyl Lynn Burns and the appointment of award-winning director J. Scott Lapp as the company’s incoming Artistic Director.

“This exciting lineup of shows reflects on pivotal moments when lives are altered forever—whether through a brush with destiny, a burst of creative rebellion, the collision of cultures, or the pursuit of truth, justice, and love,” said Burns. “Season 27 takes audiences on a journey through artistic, emotional, and historical turning points.”

The season opens with Million Dollar Quartet (Oct. 15–Nov. 9, 2025), directed by Creg Sclavi, a musical that captures the legendary night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together at Sun Studios.

In December, Rubicon will present two classics in repertory in partnership with The Acting Company of New York. Risa Brainin directs Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Dec. 3–21, 2025), while Nikki Massoud’s world premiere adaptation of Dickens’ Great Expectations (Dec. 2–21, 2025) will be staged by Devin Brain.

The new year continues with Patrick Barlow’s comic thriller The 39 Steps (Feb. 11–Mar. 1, 2026), directed by Jenny Sullivan. Next is the world premiere ‘70s rock musical Somebody to Love (Mar. 25–Apr. 12, 2026), created by Prudence Fraser and Robert Sternin and directed by Sean Daniels, with musical direction by Brett Ryback.

Spring brings Eleanor (May 13–31, 2026) by Mark St. Germain, a solo play about Eleanor Roosevelt starring Kandis Chappell and directed by David Ellenstein. The season and Burns’ tenure conclude with the epic musical Ragtime (Oct. 21–Nov. 8, 2026), directed by J. Scott Lapp.

In addition to the season announcement, Rubicon introduced Lapp as the company’s incoming Artistic Director. Formerly Artistic Director of CCAE Theatricals in San Diego, Lapp is known for directing Witnesses, winner of the Craig Noel Award, and last season’s Rubicon hit Bonnie & Clyde. Lapp will overlap with Burns this year to ensure a smooth transition.

Subscriber Benefits and Contest

Subscribers save 15% on 4–6 show packages and receive benefits such as guaranteed seating, ticket insurance, exchange privileges, and early access to Ventura LIVE! programs. All new subscribers who join by November 7 will be automatically entered into the Million Dollar Quartet Memphis Getaway Contest, a 4-day/3-night trip for two to the birthplace of rock ’n’ roll, including airfare, luxury accommodations, and tours of Graceland and Sun Studio. The winner will be drawn at the closing performance of Million Dollar Quartet.

Ticketing Information

Tickets and subscriptions are available at rubicontheatre.org, by calling Guest Services at (805) 667-2900, or in person at the box office at 1006 E. Main Street, Ventura, CA. Hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

