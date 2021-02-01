Lunar New Year Royal Family Auction Announced

Kruse GWS Auctions, the world-record-breaking auction house specializing in entertainment memorabilia, fine jewelry, iconic fashion accessories and Royal artifacts has announced the Lunar New Year Royal Family Auction on Saturday, February 6, starting at 10:00am PST.

Dame Brigitte Kruse, lead auctioneer and founder of Kruse GWS Auctions has curated a once in a lifetime collection of jewels and treasures in advance of the Lunar New Year. From extraordinary Dynasties, Emperors, and Treasures recovered from a Shipwreck, to the finest Jewelry & Watches from the world's most sought-after European designers, the collection spans space and time, appealing to Historical Collectors and those fulfilling Bling Empire dreams alike.

Some of the Chinese & Vietnamese Treasures Include:

· Song Dynasty Celadon

· Qing Dynasty Cloisonne

· Tang Dynasty Chinese Sancai glazed pottery

· 1700's Vietnamese Blue de Hue Porcelain

· Emperor Bao Dai's Carved Black Ink Stone

· Emperor Khai Dinh Imperial Famille Jaune 5 Wishes Set

· Empress Duc Tu Cung's Carved Ebony Quan Yin Statue

· Emperor Khai Dinh's Annamese Brown Jade Ox Form Offering Cup

· Hoi An (Cu Lao Cham) Shipwreck Treasure recovered by the Vietnamese government

One of the highlights of the fine watches and timepieces being offered in this collection is the One-of-a-Kind Daniel Roth Piece Unique VVS Diamond & 18K 43mm Watch. Known for making luxury watches so complex, that the legendary Roth only averages creating two watches per year, he named this piece "Papillon de Nuit." Featuring over 16 carats of diamonds, a solid 18k white gold case with unique blue dial, it also features a sapphire exhibition case and is fitted with the original blue alligator band.

The selection of watches and rare timepieces in this collection is particularly extraordinary for collectors, including both luxury staples and rare watchmakers and timepiece brands, such as:

·Rolex

·Audemars Piguet

·Patek Phillippe

·Ulysse Nardin

·Corum

·Breguet

·Harry Winston

·Girard-Perregaux

·Jorg Hysek

·Omega

·Cartier

·Dewitt

·Mauboussin Tourbillon

·Panerai Radiomir

·And More!

Fans of the auction house know that fine jewelry is a hallmark of many Kruse GWS auctions. In addition to more well-known luxury brands, this Royal Auction includes one of the largest selections of rare, highly sought after, boutique and exclusive jewelry houses all available in one auction, including:

· Barry Kieselstein-Cord

· House of Garrard

· La Triomphe

· Ilias Lalaounis

· Angela Cummings

· Valentin Magro

· Vhernier

· Mikimoto

· The House of Kutchinsky

· Kara Ross

· Sonia B.

· Salvini

· Michael Bondanza

· Fred Paris

· Chaumet

· Henry Dunay

· Attilio Codognato

· H. Stern

· Wachler

· Luca Carati

· Valente Milano

· Salavetti

· Roberto Demeglio

· Marina B

"Royalty bears the status befitting of luxury and dignified lifestyles. There is no shortage of Royalty that belies this vast collection of artifacts, jewelry, timepieces and designer items offered in our Lunar New Year auction on Saturday, February 6, 2021. We have had the privilege of offering Royal family collectibles and personal items in the past but this auction, unlike any other, is suitable to be crowned our best one yet." - Dame Brigitte Kruse, Founder and Lead Auctioneer, Kruse GWS Auctions

Spanning continents, centuries, Royal families and dynasties, this once-in-a-lifetime auction will take place on Saturday, February 6, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. PST.

For more information please visit: bid.gwsauctions.com/.