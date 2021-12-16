Los Angeles Womens Theatre Festival to Present WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival will present the latest event in its series of Wine Down Wednesdays, gatherings that bring performing artists and audiences together. The last such event of this year, Wine Down Wednesday on December 29 will be a holiday-themed virtual salon. There will be performances, prizes and more. Performers include:

Mayita Dinos, performing a verse from The 3 Kings and telling a story about the celebration of the holidays in her household surrounding that piece.

Synthia L. Hardy, singing Santa Baby and performing the poem The Night Before Christmas.

Jacquelyn Brown Benefield, singing Silent Night and Someday at Christmas.

Plus, surprises!

This will be a virtual event, presented via Zoom, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PST. Registrants will be sent a Zoom link. We ask that you RSVP by December 23 using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lawtfs-end-of-year-wine-down-wednesday-tickets-225566905687

This event is FREE. However, because Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is a non-profit organization, a voluntary suggested donation of $5.00 would be gratefully appreciated. To donate, text 44-321 to WDW2021 or PayPal lawtfspotlight@yahoo.com