Los Angeles Theaters Work Together to Figure Out Next Steps For Reopening

Spectrum News 1 has reported that smaller Los Angeles theaters are working together to address the issues around reopening their doors.

Theaters such as Skylight Theatre and Ophelia's Jump Productions are working together with the L.A. Stage Alliance to figure out their next steps towards reopening, while keeping in mind the rules and regulations designated by the city.

They shared their worries about scaling down the audience to a lesser capacity, stating that for smaller theaters, that does not seem like a viable option.

Ophelia's Jump Productions is investing in touchless bathroom fixture and touchless thermometers to take the audience's temperature.

