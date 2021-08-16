Los Angeles Philharmonic Association to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination and Masks to Enter Concerts

To enable the safest possible reopening for in-person indoor events, the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association will require proof of full vaccination for all audience members, staff and artists at LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall beginning October 9, 2021. This policy will only be limited as required by law. The LA Phil will also follow the guidelines of the LA County Department of Public Health, which currently requires all persons to wear masks indoors.

Patrons must have received the final dose of a vaccine authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at least two weeks before entering Walt Disney Concert Hall for LA Phil-presented performances. Along with their ticket, attendees will need to bring a photo ID and either their physical vaccination card, a picture of their vaccination card or a digital vaccination record. All California residents may request a digital vaccination record at MyVaccineRecord.cdph.ca.gov.

Current ticket holders who will not be fully vaccinated by the date of their planned visit may receive a credit to their account or request a full refund of the cost of their tickets. Subscribers who choose not to renew their tickets this season will have their seat locations retained and the opportunity to renew them for the 2022/23 season.

Because children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine, the LA Phil is canceling the first two programs in its Toyota Symphony for Youth series, including The Composer is Dead (October 30 and November 6) and Ellington's Nutcracker (December 4 and 11).

As soon as children under the age of 12 become eligible to receive a vaccine, fully vaccinated children will be welcomed back to LA Phil concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The new guidelines for Walt Disney Concert Hall do not impact the LA Phil's outdoor venues: the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford. Guidelines for visiting the Hollywood Bowl and The Ford can be found at www.hollywoodbowl.com/safety and www.theford.com/safety.

For events that take place at Walt Disney Concert Hall that are not presented by the LA Phil, please refer to The Music Center's guidelines here.

i??The LA Phil encourages everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and to stay home if they feel sick or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. Vaccines are available for everyone age 12 and over. To find a vaccination center, visit the County of Los Angeles Public Health website here.