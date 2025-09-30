Long Beach Symphony Will Perform Beethoven & Beyond With The Silver-Garburg Piano Duo and Concertmaster Roger Wilkie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Beach Symphony invites audiences to an unforgettable evening of music on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Under the baton of Music Director Eckart Preu, Beethoven & Beyond pairs beloved masterworks with a compelling contemporary voice, creating a program that feels both timeless and fresh.

The evening begins with Houtaf Khoury’s The Journey, a modern work of striking emotional depth. This moving and richly expressive work for solo violin and strings will feature the Symphony’s own Concertmaster Roger Wilkie. In a fitting tribute, Wilkie takes center stage in his 35th season with the orchestra, a remarkable milestone in his distinguished career.

Returning to the Long Beach Symphony stage, audiences will be dazzled by the internationally celebrated Silver-Garburg Piano Duo, performing Bohuslav Martinů’s Concerto for Two Pianos. Known for their dynamic artistry and seamless unity at the keyboard, the husband-and-wife duo brings this vibrant, rhythmically charged concerto to life with brilliance and passion. Composed in 1943, this music represents a combination of Martinů’s European roots and his time in the United States, recognized for its energy and rhythmic complexity, typical of Martinů’s neoclassical style.

The program concludes with one of the most cherished works in the symphonic repertoire: Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F major, “Pastoral.” Beethoven loved nature. He often took long walks in the countryside to think, be alone, and find peace. This symphony vividly depicts rural landscapes, shepherds, and the serenity of the countryside. Overflowing with warmth and joy, the Pastoral immerses listeners in nature’s beauty, from flowing brooks to summer storms, offering solace and serenity that resonates as deeply today as it did in Beethoven’s time.

“This program is a journey in itself—from Khoury’s modern reflections to Martinů’s vibrant energy, culminating in Beethoven’s universal celebration of nature and humanity,” says Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggirello. “It’s a concert that speaks to both heart and mind.”

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP