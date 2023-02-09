Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Long Beach Symphony Brings the Music of ABBA to the LB Arena

The performance is on Saturday, February 25.

Feb. 09, 2023  

On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden.

ARRIVAL from Sweden's 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on this powerful stage ensuring Southland audiences jump to their feet. With nearly 400 million records sold and following the success of the musical and movie productions of "Mama Mia," ARRIVAL from Sweden ensures audiences across the globe can continue to enjoy the band's fan favorites performed live. ABBA fan clubs have referred to ARRIVAL as "The Closest You Will Ever Get To ABBA!"

Conducted by the energetic Anthony Parnther, known around the world for his orchestral contributions and extensive list of film and television soundtracks, ARRIVAL from Sweden will deliver the iconic classics like "Money, Money, Money," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Mamma Mia!", ensuring a timeless appeal and connecting with audiences of all ages.

ARRIVAL from Sweden, The Music of ABBA will perform on Saturday, February 25 at 8:00pm at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.). Doors open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking as audiences bring their food, sweets, libations, costumes, and table decorations. Tickets and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1 or at LongBeachSymphony.org




The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University Presents Adam Sadberry Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University Presents Adam Sadberry, Flute in May
Flutist and educator Adam W. Sadberry will make his Malibu recital debut Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Raitt Recital Hall on the campus of Pepperdine University.
Theatre 40 Presents THE ROSENBERG CASE This Month Photo
Theatre 40 Presents THE ROSENBERG CASE This Month
A reading of The Rosenberg Case comes to Theatre 40 this month. The play is written by Dennis Richard and directed by Louis Fantasia. The performance is set for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
Interview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv Benefit Photo
Interview: Comedienne Jiaoying Summers STANDs WITH ASIANS At Hollywood Improv Benefit
Comedienne and internet sensation Jiaoying Summers has organized Stand With Asians: Love>Guns, an evening of comedy, as a benefit for the Stand with Asians Community Fund February 13, 2023 at the Hollywood Improv. The funny lady carved out some time to answer my queries with her innate humor.
KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month Photo
KING LEAR to Open at Long Beach Shakespeare Company This Month
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present King Lear in February and March.

