Long Beach Symphony Brings the Music of ABBA to the LB Arena

On Saturday, February 25, Long Beach Symphony will once again deliver a high-energy party evening with indoor picnicking, superb music, and the ability to dance the night away to the legendary music of ABBA, presented by ARRIVAL from Sweden.

ARRIVAL from Sweden's 10-member band will join Long Beach Symphony on this powerful stage ensuring Southland audiences jump to their feet. With nearly 400 million records sold and following the success of the musical and movie productions of "Mama Mia," ARRIVAL from Sweden ensures audiences across the globe can continue to enjoy the band's fan favorites performed live. ABBA fan clubs have referred to ARRIVAL as "The Closest You Will Ever Get To ABBA!"

Conducted by the energetic Anthony Parnther, known around the world for his orchestral contributions and extensive list of film and television soundtracks, ARRIVAL from Sweden will deliver the iconic classics like "Money, Money, Money," "Take a Chance on Me," and "Mamma Mia!", ensuring a timeless appeal and connecting with audiences of all ages.

ARRIVAL from Sweden, The Music of ABBA will perform on Saturday, February 25 at 8:00pm at the Long Beach Arena (300 E. Ocean Ave.). Doors open at 6:30 for indoor picnicking as audiences bring their food, sweets, libations, costumes, and table decorations. Tickets and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1 or at LongBeachSymphony.org