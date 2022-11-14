Long Beach Shakespeare Company Appoints New Artistic Director, Holly Leveque
Look for updates on the 2023 Season coming soon!
The Long Beach Shakespeare Company has announced the Company's new Artistic Director, Holly Leveque. She brings with her both enthusiasm and experience. Leveque trained at the Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Culver City High School (including two years with the Actors' Gang) and attended Loyola Marymount University, where she earned a BA in Theatre Arts and an MFA in Feature Screenwriting. She served on the board of directors of Loyola's Del Rey Theater, studied abroad with the Moscow Art Theater, and has worked in comedies, dramas, and theaters across the Southland.
Leveque is no newcomer to the Long Beach Shakespeare Company, having acted for a season under the direction of both Brando Cutts, outgoing Artistic Director, and Helen Borgers, LBSC's founder and guiding spirit. Leveque began shadowing Cutts and theatre manager Dana Leach in March. She directed Peer Gynt in June, assistant produced The Wizard of Oz in July, and is producing LBSC's 2022 October and holiday shows. "Working with Helen, Brando, and Dana taught me so much," says Leveque. "I hope to make them proud in this process of transition and beyond."
