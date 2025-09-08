Little Fish Theatre Opens New Season With Rajiv Joseph's KING JAMES

Audio brought to you by:

After re-opening earlier this month with its annual Pick of the Vine festival, The Pond at Little Fish Theatre launches the 2025–26 season with its first full-length production in the new space: King James, written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo) and directed by acclaimed South African filmmaker Akin Omotoso. The production stars Mark Antony Howard and Nathaniel Weiss and runs September 12–28, 2025 in Redondo Beach.

About King James

At once hilarious and deeply heartfelt, King James explores the friendship between two men bound—and sometimes divided—by their devotion to basketball legend LeBron James. Set against the Cleveland Cavaliers’ championship rise and fall, the play uses sports as an entry point to examine identity, loyalty, class, race, and the enduring power of fandom.

Omotoso makes his U.S. stage directorial debut with this production, bringing an international perspective shaped by his award-winning films, including Vaya (TIFF premiere, Best Director – Africa Movie Academy Awards) and Disney+’s Rise.

Cast

Nathaniel Weiss (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Romeo & Juliet with Shakespeare by the Sea)

Mark Antony Howard (Ain’t Misbehavin’, Artist-in-Residence at Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center)

Season Lineup

Following King James, Little Fish Theatre’s 2025–26 season will feature:

Shooting Star by Steven Dietz (Oct 17 – Nov 2)

Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler (Nov 14 – 30)

Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol by Tom Mula (Dec 12 – 21)

Righteous Among Us by Amy Tofte – World Premiere (Feb 6 – Mar 1)

The Taming by Lauren Gunderson (Mar 20 – Apr 4)

Fallen Angels by Noël Coward (Apr 24 – May 10)

Performance Details

Venue: The Pond @ Little Fish Theatre, 514 N Prospect Ave, Ste. L1, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Run Dates: September 12–28, 2025

Showtimes: Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM; Sundays at 2:00 PM

Special talkback follows the September 21 matinee.

Tickets: $37 Regular | $35 Senior | $22 Student (includes $2 service fee)

Box office: 310-512-6030 | Text: 424-203-4707

About Little Fish Theatre

A program of Shakespeare by the Sea, Little Fish Theatre has presented bold, intimate productions for more than two decades. Now in its renovated Redondo Beach home, the company continues to produce adventurous, accessible theatre for the South Bay and beyond, pushing the boundaries of what small theatre can achieve.

