Listen: SUPERMAN Star Sarah Douglas Returns For TARA TREMENDOUS Season 3 Finale

After a twelve-episode third season, Wonkybot Studios has dropped the exciting season finale of its flagship, cinematic podcast series Tara Tremendous featuring the return of Superman The Movie star Sarah Douglas reprising her voice role as the galactic villainess 'The Empress'. The episode, written by series creator Stewart St John and entitled "Second Encounter", is now available at wonkybot.com and on all major podcast platforms.

Listen below!

"I'm thrilled to bring this season to an end the way we started - with the brilliant Sarah Douglas, back to confront 15-year-old Tara Tremendous," EP/creator St John said. Fellow EP Michael Plahuta added, "I'm so excited to have Sarah back to ensure our season finale episode is truly epic!"

St John has written and directed every episode of the series, with Plahuta handling the sound design, and both of them producing alongside partner Todd Fisher. St John and Plahuta also scored the entire series, including the updated Season three theme song. Tara Tremendous tells the ongoing adventures of Tara Callahan (voiced by actress Mariana Harrison), who, after accidentally acquiring all the super powers in the universe, begins secretly training at the mysterious Power University in order to one day embrace her destiny as the world's most powerful superhero.

At the beginning of the third season, Tara encountered the Empress on an ice planet in another solar system, but managed to escape before the alien queen could capture her. Now the Empress has tracked her down and has a plan to use Tara's incredible abilities for her own nefarious purposes. Featuring over 40 voices and nearly 5 hours of audio programming, Tara Tremendous Season 3 is Wonkybot's most ambitious audio project to date, with an immersive, cinematic sound design by Michael Plahuta featuring three dozen unique locations (including three different planets, two galaxies and a Peruvian jungle-scape), numerous complicated flashback sequences revealing the mystery of Tara's mother (played by Australian actress Hannah Monson of Netflix' Glitch), and a talking rabbit named Potion!

Douglas is joined by Deborah Kennedy, star of Australia's award-winning TV seriesA Place To Call Home as Mrs. Biddelspach, the newly appointed chancellor for the Department of Education, and stage, film and television actress Michael Myracle as Tara's aunt Lucinda DuPont. The show also stars Maddie Rowe as Chloe/Elemental Heart and Josiah Mustaleski as Seth/Remix, Tara's two best friends, along with Stewart St John as Professor Ezekiel/Dr. Epic, Michael Plahuta as Mr. Barrington, Hannah Monson as Charlotte, Campbell Ella as Priscilla, McKenzie Harms as Felicity, and Josh Brandon as Ja'Na.

The series will resume in early 2022, with the newly launched Tara Tremendous: Superhero Interviews filling in the gap until then.