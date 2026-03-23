Video: 'Dopamine Lottery' from THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse

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A new video has been released featuring “DOPAMINE LOTTERY” from The Family Album, the upcoming world-premiere musical set to debut at La Jolla Playhouse this summer. The song offers a first look at the show’s original score by MILCK (aka Connie K. Lim) and AG (aka Adrianne Gonzalez).

The Family Album features a book by Sam Chanse, with music and lyrics by MILCK and AG, and direction by Jess McLeod. The production is scheduled to run July 17 through August 16, 2026, at the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre.

The musical follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing, who has been working to break through in the music industry. As she receives a career-changing opportunity, she is called back to her childhood home, where she must confront her past and navigate complex family dynamics. The story explores themes of identity, voice, and healing.

Commissioned by La Jolla Playhouse, the production draws inspiration from the creators’ personal experiences, including MILCK’s viral anthem “Quiet,” and blends a power-pop score with a character-driven narrative.

The newly released video was produced by MILCK, with videography and editing by Lena Lee. The track was written by MILCK and AG, produced by AG, and mixed by Em Sherman.

The Family Album will be presented as part of La Jolla Playhouse’s 2026/27 season.