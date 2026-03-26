Review: SWEET CHARITY! at The JAXX Theater Hollywood

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SWEET CHARITY! Disclosure: Sunday 7pm Performance with two understudies! Presented by Jaxx Theatricals of Hollywood AEA 50 Seat Signatory 5432 W. Santa Monica Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90029 Creatives: Directed & Choreographed by Jeremy Lucas (SDC) Book by Neil Simon Music Directed & Conducted by Dr. James Lent Produced by Jeremy Lucas, JD Morabito & Colin Tracy. Music by Cy Coleman Lyrics by Dorothy Fields Publicity by SANDRA KUKER PR Photo: Ren Shelburne Jaxx’s production introduces triple threat performer Kasey Hentz in the titular role. Tom Sys (A Queen’s Runway) co-stars as Oscar and Amor Christensen* (Broadway’s Hamilton) doubles as Daddy Brubeck and Frenchy and Ana Dagovich as Ursula, Natalie Reff as Nickie and Brian Whisenant* as Vittorio Vidal. The principal cast is completed with Ai Yamato as Helene and Aryiel Hartman (Burlesque’s Claire, the Loon) as a gender-swapped Mme. Herman. LATEST NEWS Moving Arts Theatre Unveils 2026 Season Including World Premiere Of WHAT PRICE FREEDOM Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN At A Noise Within Diplo’s Run Club Unveils 2026-2027 Dates with Nine Events Across the U.S. PLAY LA Festival Unveils 2026 Lineup of New Plays and Free Public Readings 🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up The Ensemble features Taylor Bailey, Juliana DeSilva, Brennan Eckberg (Vittorio U/S), Anna Gagliardo, Genevieve Grey (Nickie U/S), Sofia Gutierrez (Helene U/S), KiSea Katikka, JD Morabito, Charlotte Nevins, Andrew (AJ) Sear & Kyler Wells. Ellis Meng (AKA Alexia Yumi) serves as the production’s Burlesque Consultant.

POW! THRUST! BAM! The is the best polished musical theater production currently on the boards in LA! Musical Theater god, James Lent, took a four piece hugely talented band with only a five piece orchestrations to sound magically like a full orchestra bringing a solid punch to every number! Creatively choreographed geometrically with no square inch left unused across the forced proscenium! Lighting truss to create a center curtain egress but double as an elevator was sheer innovation worthy of an Ovation itself! Mics were too hot for the softer songs and the pulled ANNIE OAKLEY costumes looked a little too pulled in the perfect dramatic moody lighting of the Fandango taxi dance nightclub. Risque' costumes and burlesque bend overs are not for the Disney family musical gate droppers. Overall, Lucas grasps the in-depth work of presenting the centrifuge of the realistic vs naturalistic pull and tug of making a living towards living a life.

Charity (Kasey Hentz) has the bright vocal chops perfect for Cy Coleman's score along with beauty of Lea Michele but the Neil Simon comic timing of a Queens beauty, Fran Drescher. Scene stealers seen stealing were Ursula (Ana Dagovich) in her realistic ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK interps and Brubeck (Amor Christiansen) bringing UP the full house to their feet with a full throttled RHYTHMN OF LIFE! in his sexy Brad Pitt THELMA AND LOUISE charms! (Who forgot this standard HS choral piece derived from the salacious SWEET CHARITY?) Deftly directed, efficiently staged and craftily choreographed inside an extended black rectangle theater by its inspired founder, Jeremy Lucas.

JEREMY LUCAS' SWEET CHARITY! of JAXX Hollywood Theatricals and BRUCE KIMMEL'S DRAT THE CAT! of The Group Rep Theatre of North Hollywood are formidable proof Hollywood is no longer a Netflix town but an industry concept because these two pillars of musical theater are air lifting Broadway to Los Angeles. TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Street parking 1 block west of 101 FWY. METRO stop Red Line B Santa Monica Blvd./Vermont Ave. station 1 Block east of 101 FWY. Dinner nearby at Tlayuda Oaxacan restaurant for savory mole' before this salacious musical!

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