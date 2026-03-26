Review: SWEET CHARITY! at The JAXX Theater Hollywood
60th Anniversary Hit Production Closes This Weekend! Must see theater for authentic musical theater lovers demanding a high quality Broadway show in Los Angeles.
Jaxx’s production introduces triple threat performer Kasey Hentz in the titular role. Tom Sys (A Queen’s Runway) co-stars as Oscar and Amor Christensen* (Broadway’s Hamilton) doubles as Daddy Brubeck and Frenchy and Ana Dagovich as Ursula, Natalie Reff as Nickie and Brian Whisenant* as Vittorio Vidal. The principal cast is completed with Ai Yamato as Helene and Aryiel Hartman (Burlesque’s Claire, the Loon) as a gender-swapped Mme. Herman.
The Ensemble features Taylor Bailey, Juliana DeSilva, Brennan Eckberg (Vittorio U/S), Anna Gagliardo, Genevieve Grey (Nickie U/S), Sofia Gutierrez (Helene U/S), KiSea Katikka, JD Morabito, Charlotte Nevins, Andrew (AJ) Sear & Kyler Wells. Ellis Meng (AKA Alexia Yumi) serves as the production’s Burlesque Consultant.
JEREMY LUCAS' SWEET CHARITY! of JAXX Hollywood Theatricals and BRUCE KIMMEL'S DRAT THE CAT! of The Group Rep Theatre of North Hollywood are formidable proof Hollywood is no longer a Netflix town but an industry concept because these two pillars of musical theater are air lifting Broadway to Los Angeles.
TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Street parking 1 block west of 101 FWY. METRO stop Red Line B Santa Monica Blvd./Vermont Ave. station 1 Block east of 101 FWY. Dinner nearby at Tlayuda Oaxacan restaurant for savory mole' before this salacious musical!
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