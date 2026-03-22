New Immersive Musical EXTRACURRICULAR to Turn Los Alamitos High School into Living Stage in June

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Creator and Director Thomas Schultheis (Broadway's Grease!, Disney Imagination Campus) announced the developmental workshop of Extracurricular, a ground-breaking immersive musical experience.

Moving beyond the traditional proscenium, the production will take place as a site-specific event throughout the actual campus of Los Alamitos High School on June 19-20, 2026.

The workshop is a significant investment in professional development, bringing together rising stars and seasoned professionals to refine this innovative new work.

Extracurricular highlights the diverse and often unseen world of student life beyond academics. The audience begins their journey in the high school lobby for a "Back to School" event, where they are sorted into "spirit bands" as Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors, or Seniors. Guided by a "Spirit Squad," the audience follows a linear narrative that travels through the gymnasium, hallways, a rotation of classrooms, the library, and the cafeteria, before a powerful conclusion in the school's theater.

The Creative Team

A powerhouse creative team leads the production with deep roots in professional and educational theater. This includes Thomas Schultheis (Creator/Director), a Broadway veteran of Grease! and Teaching Artist at the Disneyland Resort; Elizabeth Setzer (Composer/Lyricist), a Fulbright Scholar and CalArts MFA alumna whose work focuses on personal and collective transformation through song; Michael Warga (Producer), an MFA actor (Alabama Shakespeare Festival) and IATSE professional whose recent credits include work with Warner Bros. and industry icons like Zendaya; and DJ Rhodes (Music Director), co-founder of Rhodes&Rhodes Productions and a veteran director and educator.

The workshop features cast including Erin Yoonsuh Choi (National Tour: Frozen) and William Ansel Spitz (National Tour: The Sound of Music). The ensemble includes Parker Apple, Delilah Mae Bank, AJ Buechler, Rhiannon Carlson, Valentina Crain, Isabella Domanchich, Adilynn Garcia, Lulu Grey, Lola Sofia Ivie-Valle, Aiden Khalek, Madeline Mae Lincoln, Henry Vicente Mercker, Olivia Nordstrom, Evan Pagán, Emma Rose Somers, Emerson Thomas-Gregory, George Vagujhelyi, and Hannah Mackenzie Wasacz.

There will be matinee and evening performances on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20.