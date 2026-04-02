The Music Center Reschedules VERY SPECIAL ARTS FESTIVAL: FAMILY DAY

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The Music Center has rescheduled its Very Special Arts Festival: Family Day from April 18 to May 2, 2026. The free outdoor event will now take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jerry Moss Plaza in Los Angeles.

The change was made in anticipation of a potential teachers union strike within the Los Angeles Unified School District, currently slated for April 14.

The festival invites families of all ages and abilities to participate in a day of live music and dance performances, interactive art-making activities, and a magic show. The event is designed to create an inclusive environment centered on creativity, accessibility, and community engagement.

Family Day expands on The Music Center’s Very Special Arts Festival: School Day, which will take place May 1, 2026. Together, the programs bring students and families into a shared space for artistic exploration and expression.

This year’s theme, “United & Inspired,” will guide the programming, encouraging participants to connect through the arts and explore their creative potential.

For more information and updates, visit musiccenter.org/familyday.