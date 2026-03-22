THE MAN WHO ATE TIME Will Debut at Hudson Theater in Los Angeles

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What if Time itself showed up at your doorstep in drag? In The Man Who Ate Time, protagonist Tom navigates through life as a stealth trans man, a recovered alcoholic, and a recently let-go victim of the 2008 financial crisis. Now, he must hide Thyme in plain sight while having his view through the window of possibility expanded by new friendships. The local Midwesternville LGBT Center's trans discussion group helps Tom to celebrate his birthday, and be comfortable expressing himself as an artist.

The Man Who Ate Time is a hilarious & engaging time capsule from the magically realistic world of life as a trans person before the internet. This adventure is perfect for fans of both traditional prosceniums and immersive theater. The show was originally workshopped with UCLA's Untitled Theatre Company at The Playwright's Circle, & was developed with a staged reading at Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center May 2025.

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM:

The Man Who Ate Time features 10 standout performers in an all trans cast: Maddy Brown as "Juniper", Jerry Dwyer Jr. as "Milly", Zayas Lanier as "Callie / Purple", Roz Loren as "Lucky / Green", Elli Luke as "Ronia / Blue", Niko McCall as "Tom", Matt Pasini as "Axel / Yellow", L Siswanto as "Pearl", Gabe Worstell as "Time", & Mars Wright as "Luke".

Tyler Neufeld (Producer / Playwright) is a professional scenic artist, playwright, & immersive experience designer from Bakersfield, CA. He graduated from the UCLA School of Theater in 2025 with a B.A. in playwriting & scenic design, and currently works in the escape room industry. His original work often revolves around his queer identity, climate justice, & technology.

Titus Telge (Co-Producer / Director) directed DC 20 for the New Work's festival at the Victory Theater Center in 2025 as his most recent production. He is best known for his work assisting Broadway and regional directors on touring shows such as Legally Blonde and Disney's The Little Mermaid as well as a regional production of The King and I at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. He also assisted the Producer for La Mirada's Fiddler on the Roof starring Jason Alexander.

The Design Team for The Man Who Ate Time is as follows: Lighting Design by Skylar Vulcan, Costume Design by Ivy Martinez, Drag Makeup Design by Gabe Worstell. The Production Stage Manager is Zoe Santos.

The performance will take place Wednesday, April 1 - 7:30-9:30PM on the Mainstage at the Hudson Theater. (6539 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, 90038). There will be an optional talk back following the show.

Tickets are $25 in-person, and $10 for streaming, & both are available at a sliding scale costs via the Joy Who Lived website. Additional donations for trans stories are of course welcome!