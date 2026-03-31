VIDEO: First Look at DRAGON MAMA at Geffen Playhouse

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Geffen Playhouse has released first look footage of Dragon Mama, the Los Angeles premiere of the second installment of Sara Porkalob's acclaimed Dragon Cycle, now playing through April 12, 2026 at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater.

Written and performed by Broadway star Sara Porkalob and directed by Andrew Russell, the solo show follows Maria Porkalob, Jr. as she dreams of a bigger life beyond Bremerton, WA - and faces an impossible choice between staying with her struggling family or pursuing freedom in Alaska. Described as raw, hilarious, and deeply moving, the production weaves together themes of resilience, queer love, and identity against a killer '90s R&B soundtrack.

The production's design team includes Randy Wong-Westbrooke (scenic), Sarah Lindsley (costumes), Spense Matubang (lighting), and Erin Bednarz (sound). Nick Carvalho serves as production stage manager.

The production runs approximately 2 hours with one intermission and carries a content advisory for profanity, sexual content, and themes of self-harm and child abuse. It is recommended for audiences 12 and up.

Dragon Mama plays the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse, 10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024. For tickets and information, call (310) 208-2028 or visit geffenplayhouse.org.