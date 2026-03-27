Review: KIM’S CONVENIENCE at Ahmanson Theatre

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Playwright Ins Choi’s play KIM’S CONVENIENCE debuted in Canada in 2011 and was an instant sensation, going on to win two Toronto Theatre Critics awards in 2012 for Best Actor in a play and Best Canadian Play. It was so beloved, it spawned a successful 2016 television series that went global when Netflix acquired it.

Ins Choi and Esther Chung

Based on Choi’s childhood and set entirely within a convenience store in the Regent Park neighborhood of Toronto, the show is particularly timely considering its story of Korean immigrants and how they make their way after settling in a new country. Sang-il Kim (“Appa,” played by Choi himself) and Mrs. Yong-mi Kim (“Umma,” played by Esther Chung) run the titular shop, which is being threatened by gentrification. Wal-Mart is moving in nearby and condos are being constructed in the area, triggering Appa’s apprehension about the future and his business. Daughter Janet (Kelly Seo) is 30 and, instead of staying to mind the store after her parents’ retirement, wants to be a photographer. Son Jung (Ryan Jinn) left the family years ago after taking the brunt of his father’s temper. It brings up the age-old question of What do we owe our parents? Especially after they’ve sacrificed their lives to get to a new country and to build a better life for you.

The dramedy (mostly comedy) is charming and well acted, especially by Choi. His Appa is perfectly embodied, not a single untrue note. He’s persnickety and resistant to change, but he also cares deeply. He’s an old soul with a tapestry Choi wholly exhibits. Director Weyni Mengesha moves things along in a sprightly fashion, though that almost works against it as the show runs a skeletal 75 minutes. It would have had far more impact if Choi had given the stories more time to wrap up. As it is, it plays like a well-done sitcom, tying it all together quickly at the end before the final ad break, which leaves much lacking, especially considering there was plenty of space to add more depth. The characters are well rounded; their stories are not.

Kelly Seo and Ins Choi

The script, while amusing and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny, is dated, which makes some moments a little cringe by today’s perspective. In some ways that adds to it seeming like an old sitcom: while you can catch an old show and recoil at what was once considered acceptable, you can still find some enjoyment in it. The show is so small, really a day in the life of the convenience store, that it almost gets lost on the stage of the Ahmanson, but Joanna Yu’s pitch-perfect set saves it from being swallowed.

With the real-life decisions and far-reaching repercussions the family is dealing with, KIM’S CONVENIENCE should be relatable to most, though many may find it lacking in the pat way those decisions are resolved. The nutritional value may feel more like catching dinner at a 7-Eleven than a fully rounded meal.

Photos by Dahlia Katz

KIM’S CONVENIENCE is performed at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 North Grand Avenue, through April 19. Tickets are available at CenterTheatreGroup.org.

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