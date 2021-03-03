Lineup Announced for NewFilmmakers LA April Film Festival

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts an exciting day of virtual screenings and Q&As, featuring InFocus: International Animation, a program of exciting animated work from all around the world, along with an electrifying and thought-provoking line-up of feature films.

The day begins with Playland USA, a fresh and fascinating look at US culture through the eyes of German experimental documentary filmmaker Benjamin Schindler, who calls this vivid and impressionistic work " a journey into the post-truth era."

Next, InFocus: International Animation, a slate of animated films and stories from China, Taiwan, Japan, Russia, France, Canada and the UK, representing a range of animation styles and storytelling visions, showing animation to be a powerful medium for tackling topics ranging from childhood tales to cultural identity to social inequality.

The afternoon continues with Pacarrete, the award-winning feature film debut of writer-director Allan Deberton, which takes us into the life of a mesmerizing and determined retiree in the small Brazilian town of Russas.

The evening concludes with iGilbert, the directorial debut of actor Adrian Martinez, who plays an isolated man looking for connection in a simultaneously classic and strikingly modern portrayal of the messy search for connection.

