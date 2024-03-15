Lindsey Kraft, Mark Feuerstein & More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: LOS ANGELES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has revealed additional artists for The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles, which will return on Monday March 18, 2024 at The Hudson Theaters, featuring distinguished artists from the Los Angeles entertainment community coming together for one night only to create, rehearse, and perform six new plays.

Additional artists scheduled to appear include Mamoudou Athie (“Archive 81”), Mark Feuerstein (“Royal Pains”), Alexander Flores (The Maze Runner), Bella Heathcote (“Pieces of Her”), Nora Kirkpatrick (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Andrew Leeds (“The Patient”), Tawny Newsome (“Star Trek: Lower Decks”), Artemis Pebdani (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), and musical guests Lindsey Kraft (“Grace and Frankie”) and Trash Pals (Love Object). Wade Allain-Marcus (“Insecure”) has joined the group of writers.

Previously announced actors scheduled to participate in this year’s Los Angeles show will include Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Zoë Chao (“The Afterparty”), Kayla Foster(“The Deuce”), Jermaine Fowler (Coming 2 America), River Gallo (Ponyboi), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Patrick Heusinger (Jack Reacher: Never Go Back), Liv Hewson (“Yellowjackets”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Alice Kremelberg (“The Sinner”), TJ Linnard (“Good Trouble”), Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Sarah Natochenny (“Pokémon”), Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Josh Ruben (Scare Me), Rich Sommer (“Mad Men”), Josie Totah (“Saved By The Bell”), andSasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”).

Writers for the 2024 event will include Rachel Axler (“Veep”), Sofya Levitsky-Weitz (“The Bear”), Matt Schatz (A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill), christopher oscar peña (Promised Land), and Mark Wilding (“Grey’s Anatomy”). Directors will include Sherri Eden Barber (Hamilton), Jaki Bradley (The One), Jacquelyn Landgraf (“It Makes a Sound”), Nick Lieberman (Theater Camp), Casey Stangl (Brushstroke), and Kate Sullivan (“Grease: Live!”). All artists are subject to change.

The Committee Members for the 2024 The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles include Juliet Berman, Gaby Cohen, Mario Correa, Jerome Joseph Gentes, J. Holtham, Adam Kopp, Jeffrey Lenkov, christopher oscar peña, Nell Teare, Nia Vardalos, Beth Wishnie, and Steve Yockey.

Actors, writers, directors and production staff gather on the evening of March 17 for a fast-paced meet-and-greet which serves as the creative fuel for the next 24 hours. Overnight, the writers create six new plays, and in the morning, the actors and directors return, along with production staff, to begin a rapid-fire rehearsal and tech process that leads right up until the curtain rises on The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles at 8pm on March 18.

Tickets begin at $50 and are available at 24hourplays.org/los-angeles.

Proceeds from The 24 Hour Plays support the organization's non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming for students of all ages, professional development for emerging artists through The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, and partner productions all around the world. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the 2024 The 24 Hour Plays: Los Angeles will support the Entertainment Community Fund, which provides support nationally for people who work in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.