Lillias White Returns to Catalina Jazz Club

Direct from her critically acclaimed run in the smash hit Hadestown on Broadway, Tony Award-winner Lillias White will return by popular demand to Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, it was announced by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina. There will be two shows only on Tuesday, March 11, and Wednesday, March 12, at 8:30pm.



White’s new show is a celebration of her favorite tunes and composers. Mixed into this extraordinary concert are memories and songs from Cy Coleman, Hoagy Carmichael, Duke Ellington, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, Big Maybelle, and many more. She will serve up an exciting evening of music, humor, and anecdotes, including excerpts from her latest recording, Divine Sass: A Tribute to Sarah Vaughn. White’s Broadway credits include Hadestown, CATS, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). For her performance in Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman's The Life, she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, the Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award.



Lillias White made her Broadway debut in Barnum (1981), and went on to perform in many other Broadway shows, including the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls, Cats, Once On This Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Chicago, and The Life, in which Ms. White gave a performance as a no-nonsense, world weary hooker that won her the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. She received a 2010 Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Funmilayo in the hit musical Fela! She has performed with the Brooklyn Philharmonic, and she has appeared in concert at the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. She has toured internationally with her solo show From Brooklyn to Broadway, and she has been seen on television on Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, NYPD Blue, and Sesame Street (for which she won an Emmy Award), to name only a few.