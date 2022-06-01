Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles presents Boogaloo Assassins with Bobby Soul on June 25, 2022.

Part of Levitt LA's 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting.

Boogaloo Assassins, a 12-piece Latin Boogaloo, Salsa, and Latin Soul group from Los Angeles, provide a heavy mixture of Afro-Latin rhythms, funky horn arrangements and soulful vocals that both define boogaloo as a genre and contribute to a much wider sound.

Bobby Soul, a main fixture of the Genovese music scene during the early to mid-'90s, as well as a prominent DJ specializing in soul and funk in the '80s.

WHAT: Boogaloo Assassins & Bobby Soul, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park

2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

June 25, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/340629852057

Parking:

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

www.levittlosangeles.org