Levitt LA! to Present Grammy/Emmy Award-winning Artist Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band & La Verdad

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) is celebrating its 18th annual concert series by presenting 10 world-class performances that are all free and open to everyone. The concerts will be held outdoors, under the stars, with the stunning backdrop of LA's skyline at MacArthur Park.

For 18 years, Levitt LA has been creating a sense of community through music. This summer, they will once again showcase the diverse cultural landscape of Los Angeles with a fantastic lineup of artists, transforming MacArthur Park into a vibrant and energized urban sonic oasis.

The season runs from June 21 through August 30, 2025. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band is one of the most exciting and dynamic large ensembles in jazz today. Led by Grammy and Emmy-winning composer Gordon Goodwin, this powerhouse band delivers a bold mix of big band swing, jazz fusion, and funk that is as technically brilliant as it is irresistibly fun.

La Verdad, led by singer-songwriter Gabriel Gonzalez, is a powerhouse Latin soul and jazz collective that celebrates the rich legacy of Chicano and Afro-Latin music. With bold brass, vibrant percussion, and heartfelt vocals, the band delivers a high-energy fusion of salsa, soul, boogaloo, and Latin jazz, all rooted in cultural pride and an irresistible groove. Their sound is as timeless as it is fresh, igniting dance floors and hearts wherever they perform.

Whether you're a jazz enthusiast or simply enjoy a great groove, don't miss this electrifying evening of world-class musicianship under the stars. Bring your friends, lawn chairs, and passion for live music!

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC