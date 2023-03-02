Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Last Chance To See Long Beach Shakespeare Company's KING LEAR

Experience Shakespeare's epic and hauntingly tragic story of a Royal family, torn apart by love, greed and madness.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Last Chance To See Long Beach Shakespeare Company's KING LEAR

Don't miss the last two weekends of KING LEAR!

An old, arrogant ruler, King Lear, decides to pass on the crown, bur first tests and divides the kingdom amongst three daughters. In a fit of rage, Lear banishes the youngest daughter Cordelia.

The two eldest daughters of Lear reveal their true natures and betray his trust. Lear's world and reign collapses with tragedy for all. Shakespeare's epic and hauntingly tragic story of a Royal family, torn apart by love, greed and madness. Brought to life on the stage of the Helen Borgers Theater.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

The show runs March 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th 2023.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

General admission $23 Students $13

No food or drink in the venue

Tickets only available at LBShakespeare.org




Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023 Photo
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in high style with a summer-long season of theater, music, performance and other festivities at its spectacular, one-of-a-kind outdoor venue in Topanga.
THEYRE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month Photo
THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month
Claremont, CA-IVRT will present a smash hit musical over some great Italian food at Eddie's Eatery in Claremont as it launches 'They're Playing Our Song.'
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green Photo
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22 Photo
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22
The critically acclaimed Classic Seger- Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live production will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer 2023 Tour to The Bushnell Theatre on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam GreenCAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
The Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVALThe Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVAL
March 1, 2023

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announces the 13th Annual Youth Diversity Film Festival (YDFF) Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Famed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z FoundationFamed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z Foundation
March 1, 2023

Renowned vocalist and frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night) will be celebrating his birthday this year with an all-star benefit concert for the David Z Foundation at the Whisky A Go Go on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 PM PT.
Kentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS ReadingKentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS Reading
March 1, 2023

Kentwood Players presents a reading of Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids, a play about the social complexities of our times written by Vincent Terrell Durham, on Sunday, March 26 at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. The evening begins with a fabulous, homemade dessert reception at 6:00pm, followed by the reading at 7:00pm, with a talkback afterwards.
See Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan TheatreSee Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan Theatre
March 1, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Tangled” presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17 through 23.
share