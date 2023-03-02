Last Chance To See Long Beach Shakespeare Company's KING LEAR

Don't miss the last two weekends of KING LEAR!

An old, arrogant ruler, King Lear, decides to pass on the crown, bur first tests and divides the kingdom amongst three daughters. In a fit of rage, Lear banishes the youngest daughter Cordelia.

The two eldest daughters of Lear reveal their true natures and betray his trust. Lear's world and reign collapses with tragedy for all. Shakespeare's epic and hauntingly tragic story of a Royal family, torn apart by love, greed and madness. Brought to life on the stage of the Helen Borgers Theater.

At the Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 ½ Atlantic, Long Beach, in Bixby Knolls

The show runs March 4th, 5th, 10th, 11th 2023.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm

General admission $23 Students $13

No food or drink in the venue

Tickets only available at LBShakespeare.org