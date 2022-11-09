Laguna Playhouse to Present THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ & More This Holiday Season

Laguna Playhouse will present four magical ways for you to celebrate the holiday season with four extraordinary holiday experiences; THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ: A HOLIDAY PANTO, THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME, SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM & RITA RUDNER: ITS BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE NEW YEAR'S with performances beginning Thursday, December 8, 2022 and continuing through December 31, 2022 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.



The "THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME"...FOR THE HOLIDAYS! shows are:

THE WONDERFUL WINTER OF OZ:

A HOLIDAY PANTO



December 8 - 29, 2022

$36 - $71 (with Golden Ticket Add-on $121)



Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Panto invite you to join Olivia Sanabia (Amazon's "Just Add Magic") and Barry Pearl (Grease) to take a new adventure to the enchanted land of Oz in their fantastically fun production. Based on the British tradition of pantomime, where the audiences' participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! The classic American tale gets a holiday makeover as Dorothy is spirited away by a blizzard on Christmas Eve and finds herself in a strange and wondrous land full of witches, munchkins and more! With beloved holiday tunes and a talented cast, you'll discover the magic of panto to enrich your holiday season!

THE SKIVVIES: SLEIGH MY NAME



December 12 - 13, 2022

$41 - $51





The Skivvies are back! Broadway's Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse for two nights of the most outrageous holiday show of the season. This undie-rock, comedy pop, award-winning duo perform stripped-down, mashed-up versions of holiday favorites and more. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments.

Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, The Skivvies' award-nominated live shows will again feature celebrity special guests, (which in past years have included Kirsten Vangsness, Dylan Mulvaney, Emerson Collins and Blake McIver), having wild fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants!

SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM



December 19 - 20, 2022

$51



It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages - whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri - they were in a barn after all.") Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen. With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

RITA RUDNER: IT'S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE NEW YEAR'S



December 31, 2022 at 7:00 pm

$105 - $131



Join superstar comedienne Rita Rudner at her "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like New Year's," Laguna Playhouse's seventh annual New Year's Eve celebration. Rita is back to usher in a hilarious start to 2023! Not only one of America's top comediennes, Rita is also a New York Times bestselling author, as well as an award-winning television personality, screenwriter, playwright, Broadway dancer and actress. Don't miss this comedy legend hosting her early evening New Year's Eve party at Laguna Playhouse. You'll watch the ball drop on the East Coast, toast the end of 2022 and welcome in 2023. This very special evening includes a champagne toast with a fabulous array of post-show desserts and festive New Year's Eve party accessories, all included with the price of a ticket!

All performances will take place at Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change.



The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Mondays open two hours prior to show time until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

About Laguna Playhouse



Founded in 1920, the historic Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating not-for-profit theatres on the West Coast and is proud to be an active participant in the celebrated Laguna Beach arts community. From classic plays and musical comedies to the current off-Broadway smash, cutting edge and traditional music exhibitions, dance festivals and stand-up comedy performances, Laguna Playhouse brings the magical experience of the performing arts direct to over 80,000 patrons each season.



Laguna Playhouse educational programming includes year-round classes, productions by and for children and teens (Youth Theatre) and is one of the few companies in the region that offer a curriculum-based professional theatre-touring program, TheatreReach, which aligns with the California State Standards for literature, history and performing arts curriculum.



Laguna Playhouse has been recognized in for the past five years as one of Orange County Register's "Best of OC" in the category of Live Theatre. The Laguna Playhouse has featured many talented performers on stage, including Ed Asner, Leslie Caron, Hershey Felder, Harrison Ford, Melanie Griffith, Val Kilmer, Gregory Harrison, Dan Lauria, Hal Linden, Wendie Malick, Rita Rudner, Charles Shaughnessy, French Stewart, Loretta Swit, and Bette Davis.