Laguna Playhouse To Hold Its 2020 Annual Gala Virtually Featuring Alfred Molina, Joe Mantegna, Tony Shalhoub, and More

The gala will be held Saturday, August, 29, 2020.

Laguna Playhouse announced today that they will be hosting their annual gala virtually on Saturday, August, 29, 2020 starting at 7:00pm.

This star-studded virtual gala includes songs by world-class opera and musical theatre performer Nathan Gunn, a performance by the NY based musical-comedy duo "The Skivvies," featuring Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, and will launch their "Keeping Live Theatre Alive" program, never before seen original vignettes, written and performed by some of today's hottest actors, including Kim Brockington ("Guiding Light"), Jodi Long (Flower Drum Song), Joe Mantegna ("Criminal Minds"), Alfred Molina (Fiddler on the Roof, "Frida"), James Pickens Jr. ("Grey's Anatomy") and Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," The Band's Visit). Closing out the evening will be a number from last year's sold-out hit show, Mamma Mia! provided by Boebe Productions, LLC.

Comments Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard, "Not even a pandemic can keep us from celebrating our century of cultivating the arts in this extraordinary community of Laguna Beach. This will be a gala like no other and we are excited to have such an exceptional line-up of talent on display to help make this gala a virtually amazing night to remember!"

"Keeping Live Theatre Alive" is the brainchild of actor Dan Lauria ("The Wonder Years," Lombardi), who called upon friends in the industry to create videos of themselves reading works they've written. Lauria, who has been on the Playhouse stage multiple times, developed this program as a way to assist smaller theaters during this difficult period. "Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on our local theatres. I am so happy to do what I can to help the historic Laguna Playhouse during this unprecedented time."

In addition to our wonderful slate of entertainment, Lugano Diamonds has donated a pair of Cognac Flower Drop earrings featuring nearly 9 carats of Rose Cut, Oval and Round Brilliant Collection VS Diamonds, all set in 18K White Gold." Donations of $100 or more will be automatically entered to win the earrings, valued at over $42,500.

Sponsors of the event include Haskell & White, Irvine BMW, Lugano Diamonds and Nolet's Gin. The evening will include a special "raise the paddle" fundraising opportunity hosted by "The Benefit Auction Guy," Orange County's own Jim Nye. Money raised from this event will go directly to Laguna Playhouse and Laguna Playhouse Education and Outreach Program.

Tickets for the virtual gala are available at lagunaplayhouse.com. Tickets are free to the public, but reservations are recommended.

For more information on this virtual gala, or to view the world premiere celebrity vignettes beginning August 29, please visit lagunaplayhouse.com. For more information on "Keeping Live Theatre Alive" and the #theatre5alliance, the group of the five theatres chosen to lead this unique program, visit any of these theatre websites: Berkshire Playwrights Lab, Durango PlayFest, Laguna Playhouse, New Jersey Repertory, or Seven Angels Theatre.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You