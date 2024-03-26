Laguna Playhouse Raises $370,000 at Annual Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Laguna Playhouse announced that they raised $370,000 at its annual gala “Oh What a Night! Celebrating Songs from Jersey Boys & The Sensational 60s” that was held on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at the Laguna Playhouse.

Courter Simmons, Christopher Kale Jones, Shonn Wiley, Ryan Williams from the Broadway. Chicago and Los Angeles companies of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys united and performed many of the hit songs from the show including “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” which featured slick dance moves and the glorious harmonies and sounds of the era.

The Gala raised $370,000 to support Laguna Playhouse’s Youth Theatre programs, funding for actors and designers for its live theatrical productions, as well as technical equipment required for both backstage and onstage.

Artistic Director David Ellenstein welcomed the donors and their guests and provided an update on the renewed success of the Playhouse, as well as provided a sneak preview of the 2024-2025 season which kicks off in September with the comedy hit Don’t Dress for Dinner. The guests were thrilled to be the first to know. The season lineup was announced publicly on March 12 and 7-play subscriptions are now available. More information about the season and packages is available at lagunaplayhouse.com.

Cast members from the Laguna Playhouse Youth Conservatory displayed their talents by presenting a montage of Broadway songs from their upcoming production of The Addams Family, which performs May 10 – 12 at the Playhouse.

Comments Artistic Director David Ellenstein, “What a fantastic evening filled with good feelings, wonderful spirits, and great entertainment! It was a night to celebrate Laguna Playhouse and the energy at the Playhouse was high as our loyal patrons and donors joined together in supporting live theatre in Laguna Beach.”

Adds Board of Trustees Co-Chair Lisa Hale, “This annual fundraiser supports our extraordinary work with young people in Laguna Beach and Orange County, as well as the great theatre we produce on our stage. The success of the evening is evident when we witness year-round how live theatre engages people of all ages and proves that theatre matters to everyone.”