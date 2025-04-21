Lachlan McPheat Delivers a Moving Performance in SubUrbia at The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

Written by Tom White

New Zealand-born actor Lachlan McPheat is currently performing in Los Angeles with his portrayal of Jeff Gallagher in SubUrbia, Eric Bogosian’s raw and thrilling play now running at The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble in Santa Monica. The production is presented by the Mojo Ensemble, a collective dedicated to bold, actor-driven work. With a deep respect for character work and a love of storytelling that’s distinctly theatrical yet intensely grounded, McPheat brings new depth to the role.

For audiences familiar with the grit and grandeur of Broadway, SubUrbia might feel like an offbeat cousin to iconic coming-of-age dramas like This Is Our Youth or American Buffalo. Yet Bogosian’s SubUrbia carries its own unique legacy: a sharp, darkly humorous dissection of disillusioned youth, set in the stagnant sprawl of 1990s suburbia. The play’s action unfolds almost entirely in a 7-Eleven parking lot, where a group of aimless twenty-somethings confront old dreams and hard truths after a former friend returns as a successful rock star.

Lachlan McPheat steps into the role of Jeff Gallagher with equal parts vulnerability and volatility. Jeff is the disillusioned philosopher of the group, too smart for his surroundings but too paralyzed by fear and self-loathing to leave them behind. McPheat’s performance captures the tragedy of potential unmet, delivering Bogosian’s blistering dialogue with lyrical precision and emotional weight. It's a role that demands honesty, presence, and a certain fearlessness, qualities McPheat brings in spades.

Trained at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where he was honored with the prestigious Voice & Speech Award, Lachlan has continued to refine his skills with a rigorous dedication to technique. A firm believer in training, he still trains with Lisa Milillo in the Meisner technique and has studied everything from Michael Chekhov to Stanislavsky, while also completing a stunt training intensive and multiple on-camera courses. This wide-ranging preparation shows in his work, combining technical mastery with instinctual passion.

McPheat’s previous credits include the films The Machine (limited release), Beyond the Silver Glass, and Queen, as well as stage roles such as Roy in Lone Star, Jason Carmichael in Romantic Comedy, James Bates in A Book of Days, and multiple roles in The Laramie Project.

Even though he’s based in L.A., Lachlan’s presence and dedication on stage are on par with the kind of work you’d see on Broadway. His performance in SubUrbia feels like it would be just as home in a black box on 42nd Street as it is in Santa Monica, speaking to a generation still trying to figure out where they belong and what it all means.

Outside the theatre, McPheat brings a fascinating blend of physical discipline and creative expression to his work. A former rugby player and black belt in karate, he commands the stage with a quiet physical confidence. His musical background — including years of playing drums and writing music — adds a rhythmic sensibility to his timing and delivery, while his extensive dialect training allows him to slip into characters with authenticity.

There’s something fascinating about watching an actor like Lachlan McPheat. He doesn't overreach — he listens, reacts, takes his time, and builds something real on stage. It’s not about flashy choices; it’s about truth. SubUrbia gives him the space to stretch out and dig deep, and he does exactly that. No shortcuts. No artifice. Just the work — and it’s damn good.

Photo credit: Lachlan McPheat