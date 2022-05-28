La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Announces Additional Special Events for 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (BT McNicholl, Producing Artistic Director) announces that single tickets will go on sale today, Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11am PT for La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's previously announced 2022-2023 "Season of Shows" which include Sally Struthers starring as "Frau Blücher" in Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, A FEW GOOD MEN, GREASE, THE KING AND I, and JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT. Additionally, tickets are now on sale for all La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts newly-added "Special Events"-- including the triumphant hometown debut of country superstar GARY ALLAN, the musically intoxicating DJANGO FESTIVAL ALLSTARS, plus the previously announced THE POINTER SISTERS, "Dancing with the Stars" pros and finalists from "American Idol" in DANCE TO THE MOVIES (featuring a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren), the legendary FOUR TOPS, and the extraordinary AMY GRANT!

DANCE TO THE MOVIES

Starring "Dancing With The Stars" Pros and "So You Think You Can Dance" & "American Idol" Finalists - with Special Guest Performance by Academy Award Nominee LESLEY ANN WARREN ("Victor/Victoria," "Will & Grace")

Friday, July 8, 2022 - 8 pm

$45 - $80

Hollywood's best musical moments - celebrated and reinvented live, on stage!

Seven of TV and stage's top choreographers bring to life the classic movie dances of yesterday with a fresh new vision! "Dancing with the Stars" celebrity pros, "So You Think You Can Dance" top finalists, and "America's Got Talent" aerialists combine forces with singing stars from "American Idol" and a special guest appearance by Academy Award nominee Lesley Ann Warren (Victor/Victoria, "Will & Grace") in Dance To The Movies. This spectacular show recreates some of the most iconic characters and memorable musical moments from movies like Grease, Chicago, and Moulin Rouge. With new, stunning dances to scores from such movies asSingin' in the Rain, Titanic, The Matrix, and Willy Wonka, it's a perfect family-friendly evening of cinema magic -- LIVE on stage. (NOTE: Dance To The Movies is not sponsored by or affiliated with "Dancing with the Stars" in any capacity.)

THE POINTER SISTERS

Saturday, July 9, 2022 - 8 pm

$55 - $90

The Pointer Sisters are an American vocal group originally out of the West Oakland Church of God where their father was a preacher. The sisters became a hugely successful act throughout the '70s & '80s, creating a two-and-a-half decades long career. They are the first black female group to ever perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and the first contemporary act to perform at the San Francisco Opera House. Winners of three American Music Awards and two Grammys, The Pointer Sisters' many hit tracks include "Jump (For My Love)," "He's So Shy," "Happiness," "Slow Hand," "Neutron Dance," and "I'm So Excited!"

GARY ALLAN

Saturday, July 16, 2022 - 8:00 pm

$46 - $160

La Mirada local Gary Allan makes his triumphant hometown return with this concert at La Mirada Theatre! With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. Ruthless, Allan's first new album in eight years, was released on June 25th. The 13-song album feature songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce, and Allan himself. His last album, Set You Free, topped the Billboard 200 (Pop Chart), a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth #1 country radio chart topper with "Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain)." Allan released his first album, Used Heart for Sale, in 1996 and has since released eight additional studio albums selling over 8 million albums. Allan has five #1 hits at country radio as well as fourteen Top 10 hits to his credit, and has amassed over 2.8 billion total streams. He's described as "dark and dreamy" in Entertainment Weekly, "soulful and rough around the edges" in Playboy and deemed a "maverick" by Rolling Stone. He sells out venues as a headliner from NY to LA, and we are thrilled to welcome him home!

DJANGO FESTIVAL ALLSTARS

Thursday, July 28, 2022 - 7:30 pm

$19 - $84

The Django Festival Allstars bring the music of the legendary jazz guitarist, Django Reinhardt, into the 21st century. Their unique, high-energy performance pays tribute to one of the greatest guitar players of all time whose unmistakable cool and jumpin' "joie de vivre" influenced a wide range of musicians including Carlos Santana, Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Willie Nelson. Reinhardt's driving, swinging style of "hot jazz" sizzles as masterfully played by the Allstars, who unleash their own interpretations, arrangements, and original compositions with stunning virtuosity. The Django Festival Allstars have taken America by storm, performing at top concert halls and festivals to standing ovations. Now's your chance to hear what Downbeat Magazine called "the hardest swinging band" live in concert at La Mirada!

THE FOUR TOPS

Friday, July 29, 2022 - 8 pm

$55 - $130

The Four Tops (originally called The Four Aims) made their first single for Chess Records in 1956 and spent seven years on the road and in nightclubs, singing pop, blues, and Broadway, but mostly jazz -- four-part harmony jazz. When Motown's Berry Gordy Jr. found out they had hustled a national appearance on "The Tonight Show," he signed them without an audition to be the marquee act for the company's Workshop Jazz label. Their first Motown hit, "Baby, I Need Your Loving" in 1964, made them stars. "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," a no. 1 R&B and Pop smash in 1965, is one of Motown's longest-running chart toppers. It was quickly followed by a longtime favorite, "It's The Same Old Song." Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy, "Reach Out I'll Be There," "Standing In The Shadows of Love," and "Bernadette." In 1990, with 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit, The Four Tops were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Though they would no longer have hits on record, the group continued to be a hit in concert, touring incessantly. The band's current lineup is Ronnie McNeir, Roquel Payton, Harold "Spike" Bonhart, and Abdul "Duke" Fakir, the only surviving founding member of the group.

AMY GRANT

Saturday, October 14, 2022 - 8:00 pm

$55 - $145

Conventional wisdom has it that Amy Grant put Contemporary Christian Music on the map, becoming the first CCM artist to have a Platinum record, the first to hit No. 1 on the Pop charts, and the first to perform at the GRAMMY Awards. Since then, Grant has been strumming her way through a 30-plus year adventure as a singer-songwriter, author, television host, and speaker. Early on, Grant's iconic voice became instantly recognizable in both the Christian and pop worlds. In 1986, she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song in a duet with Peter Cetera, "The Next Time I Fall." In 1991, she released the blockbuster album Heart in Motion which became her best-selling album to date, topping the Billboard Christian album chart for 32 weeks, selling five million copies in the U.S., and producing her second No. 1 pop single "Baby, Baby." Amy Grant is presented with McCoy Rigby Entertainment.

All events will perform at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website (LaMiradaTheatre.com), or by visiting or calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office: (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Some group, student and child discounts available (with the exception of Gary Allan). Ticket prices subject to change.

The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 11:00 am until 5:30 pm; Saturdays and Sundays from 12 noon until 4 pm and closed on non-performance Sundays. On performance days, the Box Office will remain open until one-half hour after curtain.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Pictured: Amy Grant.