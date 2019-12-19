La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment Present ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT are thrilled to present the third show of their 2019-2020 season, the hilariously dark comedy, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, written by Joseph Kesselring and directed by Casey Stangl.

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE will preview on Friday, January 24, 2020 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Combining murder and mayhem with zany humor, here's an uproarious black comedy that gives "hospitality" a bad name! Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity -- which lately includes poisoning lonely old men with arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers - one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and one who is a dead-ringer for Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!

The Cast for ARSENIC AND OLD LACE features Carol Mansell as "Abby Brewster," Lynn Milgrim as "Martha Brewster," Jamison Jones as "Mortimer Brewster," James Lancaster as "Teddy Brewster," Ty Mayberry as "Jonathan Brewster," Ed F. Martin as "Dr. Einstein," Rachel Seiferth as "Elaine Harper," Matthew Grondin as "Officer O'Hara," Michael Thomas-Visgar as "Officer Brophy," Mike Genovese as "Lieutenant Rooney/Mr. Gibbs," Nick McKenna as "Officer Klein" and Time Winters as "The Rev. Dr. Harper /Mr. Witherspoon."

The Design Team for ARSENIC AND OLD LACE is as follows: Scenic Design by John Iacovelli; Lighting Design by Karyn Lawrence; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Design by David Kay Mickelsen; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Katie McCoy; Properties Design is by Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores and the Production Stage Manager is Julie Renfro. ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING ARSENIC AND OLD LACE will preview on Friday, January 24, 2020 (with a press opening on Saturday, January 25 at 8pm) and run through Sunday, February 16, 2020 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $17 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.





