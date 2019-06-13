LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents AS YOU LIKE IT And PERICLES

One of William Shakespeare's beloved comedies, along with a darker, adventure-filled tale involving a wandering prince, will come to life this summer at Loyola Marymount University's Shakespeare on the Bluff summer festival.

In its second year, the festival will present six free outdoor performances featuring professional actors along with LMU alumni, faculty members and students.

The popular play "As You Like it" opens June 28 and 29 on LMU's Westchester campus and June 30 in Playa Vista's Concert Park; and the less frequently performed "Pericles" will be presented July 26 and 27 on campus and July 28 in the Playa Vista Central Park Bandshell.

"It's our sophomore year, and we're back and ready for more," said Kevin Wetmore, professor of theatre arts at LMU, and the festival's artistic director. "We are thrilled this summer to once again offer an accessible, entertaining and innovative theatre experience in Westchester and Playa Vista that community members across the Westside can enjoy."

In its inaugural year, Shakespeare on the Bluff's six performances of "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Othello" attracted an estimated 2,400 guests, Wetmore said, adding that his goal is to build on that success. Families are encouraged to bring picnics, blankets and low chairs to enjoy this summer's 90-minute performances in natural settings.

"The intention of this festival is to bleed the borders between campus and our neighboring communities," said Bryant Keith Alexander, dean of the LMU College of Communication and Fine Arts. "We hold deep and meaningful borders with these neighborhoods, and we work to create engaging programming that encourages and invites them onto our campus all year round."

Shakespeare on the Bluff is presented by LMU College of Communication and Fine Arts' Theatre Arts Program, with support from Brookfield Residential and the Playa Vista community.

More information about the festival can be found here.

Performances

"As You Like It"

June 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. in LMU's Lawton Plaza, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles, 90045. June 30 at 7 p.m. in Playa Vista's Concert Park, Pacific Promenade and Seabluff Drive, Playa Vista, 90094.

"Pericles"

July 26 and 27 at 8 p.m., Lawton Plaza. July 28 at 7 p.m., Playa Vista's Central Park Bandshell, 12045 E. Waterfront Drive, Playa Vista, 90094, near LMU Playa Vista Campus.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You