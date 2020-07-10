LAO AT HOME Announces Events for the Week of July 13

During its hiatus from public performances, LA Opera has created an extensive array of online programming under the banner LAO At Home. Here's what's on tap for the week to come.

Tuesday, July 14, at 2pm PDT - Opera Family Time

In this "Bard on Broadway" episode of Shakespeare Sings, soprano (and Shakespeare super-fan) Katherine Powers and dramaturg Stephanie Lim explore how Shakespeare inspired the titans of musical theater, and tenor Todd Strange performs beloved Broadway songs.

Wednesday, July 15, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Musicians from the LA Opera Orchestra take to the virtual stage for a special program of instrumental music.

Thursday, July 16, at 5pm PDT - From the Vault

LA Opera's 2015 "Figaro Trilogy" concludes with an audio stream of John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles, conducted by Music Director James Conlon and featuring Lucas Meachem as Figaro, Patricia Racette as Marie Antoinette, Christopher Maltman as Beaumarchais, and Patti LuPone as Samira.

Friday, July 17, at 4pm PDT - Living Room Recital

Tenor Rodell Rosel, whose notable LA Opera appearances include Goro in Madama Butterfly and Spalanzani in The Tales of Hoffmann, partners with pianist Jeremy Frank for a program of art songs, opera arias and kundiman (traditional Filipino love songs).

To access all of these programs and to learn more about current and future programming, please visit LAOpera.org/AtHome.

Looking Ahead

LAO At Home's summer programming will include a major musical event on July 25: an audio stream of Wagner's epic four-part Der Ring des Nibelungen, conducted by Music Director James Conlon, commemorating the ten-year anniversary of the company's extraordinary first complete presentation of the Ring in 2010. The Ring cycle will be featured in a marathon back-to-back audio stream of all four operas in one day.

About LAO At Home

LA Opera was the first major American opera company to create a weekly schedule of original new online programming to bring opera to audiences during the coronavirus crisis. LAO At Home launched on March 17 with the first in a series of live "Living Room Recitals" featuring artists performing in their homes. Other programming highlights include "Opera Family Time" presentations created specially for families with children to enjoy together (just one of many family and school programs offered), "Learn at Home (Grown-Up Edition)" opportunities for opera lovers of any experience level to dive deeper into the art form, "From the Vault" audio-streams of earlier performances, and "Backstage at LAO" features that take viewers behind the scenes for a look at what it takes to create world-class opera.

