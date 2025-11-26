LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN Returns To Los Angeles In December

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Latino Theater Company will present La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin on December 5 and 6, 2025, marking the return of the company’s long-running holiday tradition.

The production, first staged in 2002, is performed for free each year and draws tens of thousands of attendees to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Adapted for the stage by Evelina Fernández from the 16th-century Nican Mopohua and directed by José Luis Valenzuela, the pageant tells the story of Juan Diego and his encounters with the Virgin Mary in 1531.

This year’s staging features Esperanza América as the Virgin and Sal Lopez as Juan Diego, joined by more than 100 performers, including actors, singers, musicians, indigenous Aztec dancers, children, and seniors from the Los Angeles community. The production is performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Performances will take place on Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 6 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, located at 555 W. Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles. Admission is free, with premium seating available for $45. The production is presented by El Gallo Giro and produced by Latino Theater Company in association with the Cathedral.