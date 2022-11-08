LA Arboretum's LIGHTSCAPE Set To Debut Stunning New Immersive Installations

The internationally acclaimed Lightscape is back by popular demand and marks its return to Los Angeles with the U.S. premiere of three installations: Will-o'-the-wisp, Whole Hole and the biggest and best Laser Garden. The Lightscape experience includes 15 other new displays as well as the fan favorite Winter Cathedral.

Lightscape opens to the public on Friday, November 11 and runs during select dates through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Listed below are the installations making their debut in America and guaranteed to illuminate everyone's holiday:

Known only as the Will o' the Wisps, a legion of mystifying, glowing entities haunt the night with a soft flicker. Their true form is never revealed - instead they glow discreetly, appearing just for a moment and disappearing again into the darkness.

A wild-growing and futuristic structure, Whole Hole transports those who enter into a wormhole, moving them faster than the speed of light. Hundreds of LED strips help spectators travel through time and space in this immersive encounter, beginning and ending with a movement towards light.

The Laser Garden, an ever-evolving experience, basks the audience in a blanket of endless green laser beams. A seemingly impenetrable web of light is broken apart by illusive shapes in the dark, illuminating trees and the ground in ways never before seen.

The L.A. Arboretum produces Lightscape in association with Sony Music, which amazes millions of people year after year with similar shows in multiple locations across the U.K. Additionally, Lightscape is creatively produced by Culture Creative.

Visit arboretum.org/lightscape for more information and to purchase tickets.