Kritzerland Hosts Virtual Concert 'At Home' Featuring
For the 105th Kritzerland show Kritzerland is staying home. Rather than miss the May show, Kritzerland will be doing the show on Facebook and YouTube on Sunday May 3rd at 5:00pm PST/8:00 EST.
It will be the usual kind of Kritzerland except the performers will be singing to viewers worldwide from their homes rather than a Kritzerland at Feinstein's Upstairs at Vitello's (in Studio City, California - the usual venue).
While the theme of the show won't be revealed here, it's going to be the usual eclectic mix of rare show tunes, classic show tunes, a couple of classic standards - well, a Kritzerland show; a great cast, great songs, and the usual commentary from producer/host Bruce Kimmel. So, come on along for an evening of positivity, fun, and beautiful music. The concert is free, but there will be a way to donate money if you feel so inclined, and all proceeds received will go to the Group Rep Theatre of North Hollywood - like all small theaters that have had to shut down, they are struggling for their life and this is a way to help them stay on their feet until we all can safely return.
FEATURED PERFORMERS:
Daniel Thomas BELLUSCI [is an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse]
Brittney Bertier [Vegas: Marilyn; Regional: My Fair Lady (Eliza) Sierra Repertory, Hello Out There Goodspeed Musicals; Off Broadway: O Night Divine; Nat'l Tour: Seussical]
Liz Callaway [Broadway: Miss Saigon (Ellen), Baby (Lizzie) Tony nom, Cats (Grizzabela); Film: Anastasia (Anya/Anastasia), Lion King II, The Return of Jafar, (Jasmine), The Swan Princess (Odette).]
Kerry O'Malley [B'way: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone); TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc.]
Sami Staitman [Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns); Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies]
Adrienne Stiefel [WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland); Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas)]Sal Viviano: [B'way: The Full Monty (Reg), The Life (JoJo), Falsettos (Whizzer), Romance/Romance (Alfred/Sam); Off B'way: Weird Romance, Hamlet-The Opera; Film: Black Roses, The Jitters]
Robert Yacko [Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG; Addams Family (Mal) 3-D; Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/ Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere]
Facebook LIVE link: https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos/
YouTube LIVE link: haineshisway
Event is FREE. If inclined, we are suggesting donations to the Group Rep (a 46 year old small theater in NoHo, California): https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations/