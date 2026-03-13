Chelsea Hoy Named Co-Artistic Director Of Trinity Irish Dance Company

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On Saturday, Feb. 28, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard stepped onto the stage of The Auditorium in Chicago during Act Two of the company's 35th Anniversary home season celebration and revealed the ultimate surprise in front of thousands. Chelsea Hoy, TIDC's Associate Artistic Director for the past eight years, dancer, and budding co-choreographer, was reintroduced as the company's Co-Artistic Director. At age 30, she has become one of the youngest artistic directors in the performing arts industry.

“Although I'll be doing this for the next couple of decades and my best work is certainly ahead of me, it's time to share the artistic director role with this level of talent. Chicago—you have no idea what you're in store for in the coming years,” shared Howard.

At The Auditorium, for the first time, the screen behind them revealed an updated TIDC logo, with the byline evolving to read “Artistic Directors Mark Howard & Chelsea Hoy.”

About Hoy

Hoy has found her power through Irish dance since age six. She first became enraptured with TIDC at just nine years old when her aunt brought her and her sister to see the company in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

After training and teaching at the Wick School of Irish Dance in Denver, Hoy moved to Chicago in 2013 to attend Loyola University Chicago and began creating and performing with TIDC. She showed immediate leadership from her first tour of Japan, connecting with each artist.

Hoy and Howard have been partnering to revitalize the organization and enchant audiences for the past 12 years, expanding TIDC's international reputation as one of the most innovative and forward-thinking Irish dance companies in the world. A dynamic choreographer, performer, activist, and organizational leader, she is proud to join Howard at the forefront of evolving this cultural form with integrity and innovation.

Primarily a female company since its inception, this equal billing of leadership reflects TIDC's longstanding celebration of women.

Despite her relative youth, Hoy has helped shape and co-choreograph significant TIDC works and has been celebrated as both dancer and choreographer at prestigious institutions from Chicago to Tokyo, including Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and The Joyce Theater in the past year alone.

Days after her announcement, Hoy traveled to New York to choreograph and perform a work at the 2026 Uptown Rhythm Dance Festival (part of the Women Move the World series) at the 92nd Street Y.

Trinity Irish Dance Company continues to gain acclaim and momentum as it advances Howard's distinctive movement genre of “Progressive Irish Dance.”