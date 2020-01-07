Kimball Entertainment Has Merged With K-Star PR

Kimball Entertainment is a full-service Entertainment Co. based in Beverly Hills, California. Founder Keri Ann Kimball has found a unique way to bring her relationships and assets to this multidimensional company by integrating a strategic coaching team in house at Kimball Entertainment.

Kimball Entertainment is a development and production company for film and TV with a PR firm under its umbrella, K-Star PR. The strategic coaching team is led by Keri Ann Kimball and supported by her team of entertainment experts.

"At Kimball Entertainment we advise and guide our clients to help them move to the next level whether they are at the top of their game or having challenges. Kimball Entertainment believes everyone needs a coach in life, someone to see things with fresh eyes and guide you to elevate yourself and company to bigger success," says Keri Ann Kimball.

"Athletes at the top of their game have coaches," says Jen Sincero, American writer, speaker and success coach, "we can all use a coach to improve our game at life."

Keri Ann Kimball was educated at A.C.T. in San Francisco and Tisch School of the Arts at N.Y.U. and Circle in the Square Repertory Theatre before moving to Los Angeles and founding a successful Entertainment Co. Zephyr Entertainment in the 90's. She then went on to work at DMI Music and consulted for several other predominate entertainment companies in Los Angeles.

Kimball Entertainment works with writers, directors and producers to create original content based primarily on "true stories" and bring them to life on the big and small screen.

At Kimball Entertainment we work closely with writers, directors and talent to ensure the integrity of their projects and control the messaging of the content to the Press though K-Star PR, a press relations firm that is under the umbrella of Kimball Entertainment. We do this by allowing the artists and creators the freedom to explore and create without the confines of big corporate influence. She raises private equity and then partners with Hollywood powerhouse Producers, Production Co. and Studios that will distribute the content to the public.

Kimball Entertainment and K-Star PR work closely with non-profits like Wild Aid, LAPD Mentor Programs, Flying Hero Club, Anna Lynne McCord Foundation, The Compton Kids Club, Brain Mapping Foundation, Beauty Gives Back, Broadway to the Rescue, Hope of the Valley. We integrate these non-profits into the Entertainment world through events, PR, marketing and when reasonable, the film, television and streaming world to create brand awareness.





