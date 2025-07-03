Kiki Yeung’s CANTONESE MOM to Play Limited Run at Santa Monica Playhouse Before Hong Kong Festival Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Kiki Yeung will present a six-show limited engagement of her solo show Cantonese Mom at the Santa Monica Playhouse from July 17 through 27, ahead of the production’s international debut at the Hong Kong International Comedy Festival in September.

Presented by Crazy Woke Asians and Santa Monica Playhouse, Cantonese Mom draws on Yeung’s personal experiences as a mother, performer, and Hong Kong native. The show blends observational comedy, personal storytelling, and cultural commentary, with moments delivered in both English and Cantonese. Yeung, who has performed at major venues including the New York Comedy Festival, Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Store, is also the founder of the nationally touring comedy platform Crazy Woke Asians.

The six scheduled performances will take place on Thursday, July 17 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, July 19 at 7:00 PM; Sunday, July 20 at 6:00 PM; Thursday, July 24 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, July 26 at 7:00 PM; and Sunday, July 27 at 6:00 PM. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Guest performers throughout the run will include Jenn Sterger, who appears on July 17, 19, 24, and 26, as well as Kil Joi, T Barb, Steven Briggs, and Sean Fawaz.

Performances will be held at the Santa Monica Playhouse, located at 1211 Fourth Street in Santa Monica, across from a public parking garage offering 90 minutes of free parking.

General admission is $25 in advance and includes a complimentary beverage. Tickets at the door are $30. VIP tickets are available for $35 and include front row seating, a meet and greet with Kiki Yeung, and priority entry. Half-price tickets are available for Thursday performances on July 17 and July 24.

Tickets and additional information are available at santamonicaplayhouse.com/cantonese-mom.

