Kids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During Summer Camps & Events

The school year is quickly coming to an end, which means it's the perfect time for kids to explore the world around them, filling their days with unique experiences that expand their imagination. This summer, Laguna Art Museum will provide opportunities for kids to unleash their creativity during Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps and Kids' Night Out programming, where kids can get messy and cut loose.

"We believe that art is for all ages and that kids can enjoy the museum just as much as adults," said Julie Perlin Lee, Executive Director of Laguna Art Museum. "The Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps and Kids' Night Out programs are the next step in educating kids about the importance of art and exploring their creative side."

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps will offer four sessions starting in July for ages 6-9 and 10-12. These single-day summer camps transform the museum into a space for creative expression and exploration-no matter how messy it gets.

Parents can take the night off during Kids' Night Out on August 19 and 26, when kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night of art-making and learning about the museum's permanent collection. Laguna Art Museum's education team will provide young learners with dinner, art-related activities, and opportunities to explore exhibitions.

Schedule of Events:

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: Gallery Groovin'

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ages 6-9

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: People, Portraits, Personalities

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ages 10-12

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: Worlds Abound

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ages 6-9

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: Now and Then

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Ages 10-12

Kids' Night Out: Museum Ice Cream Party

Friday, August 19, 2022

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Ages 6-9

Kids' Night Out: Scavenger Hunt

Friday, August 26, 2022

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Ages 9-12

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps are $35 for museum members and $45 for non-members. Kids' Night Out events are $80 for museum members and $90 for non-members, with a discounted price of $70 per child if registering two or more children. Parents or guardians do not need to be present for these events and pre-registration is required for kids. To learn more about upcoming Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps and Kids' Night Out events and to register, visit lagunaartmuseum.org/events.

For more information about Laguna Art Museum, educational opportunities and programs, visit lagunaartmuseum.org. To stay connected and learn about upcoming events, follow the museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.