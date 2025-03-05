Kentwood Players Will Host Pride Night For LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Love! Valour! Compassion! is Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning play that explores friendship, love, betrayal, and the struggles of gay men navigating life and relationships. Set over three summer weekends at a lakeside home, the play captures the humor, heartbreak, and humanity of a group of eight friends as they confront their fears, desires, and mortality.

PRIDE NIGHT is a special celebration for members of the LGBT+ community. The pre-show reception features drinks, light appetizers, raffles, music and a fundraiser for AIDS Project Los Angeles. The performance following the reception, while set in the early days of the AIDS epidemic, explores the timeless themes of love, loss and community.

Reserved seats are $25, with a $5 discount with the use of the promotion code PRIDE. Make reservations online at www.kentwoodplayers.org. Reservations may also be made by email at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org, or by telephone at (310)645-5156.

Love! Valour! Compassion! opens on Friday, March 14 at the Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave., Los Angeles 90045, and runs through Sunday, April 5. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. Saturday matinees at 2:00pm will be added on March 22 and continue through the rest of the run. The promotion code PRIDE may be applied to any performance for a $5 discount on the ticket price.

This production is directed by Aric Martin and produced by Martin Feldman and Lou Saliba. Featured in the cast are Kevin Dulude, Andre Heimos, Matt Landig, Michael Mullen, Giovanni Navarro, Ray Tezanos and Christopher Tiernan. Love! Valour! Compassion! is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Comments