Kentwood Players Announces Auditions For CLUE

Kentwood Players will hold open auditions for CLUE, a murder mystery comedy adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, written by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price based on the Paramount Pictures Motion Picture, based on the Hasbro board game Clue.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, January 22 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and Sunday, January 23 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Callbacks will be held on Monday, January 24 at 7:00 PM by appointment only. This is a non-equity, non-paid production directed by Daniel Kruger and produced by Alison Boole, Michele Selin and Brian Wells for Kentwood Players, with rights secured from Broadway Licensing.

Performance dates are March 18 through April 10, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Auditions and performances take place at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce meets murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where blackmail and murder are on the menu! When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth (the butler), Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave audience members in stitches as they try to figure out... WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT!

Those auditioning must be fully vaccinated and wear a mask when indoors except when auditioning or performing onstage. They should read the play before auditioning to become familiar with the characters. No appointments are necessary. Please arrive to allow time to sign-in and complete paperwork during scheduled audition times. Please bring a current headshot and resume as well as your calendar as a rehearsal schedule will be posted at auditions and you will be asked to note any conflicts. Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence. So please read all traffic and parking signs carefully when you arrive to audition. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the production team at clue@kentwoodplayers.org.

Character Breakdown:

Auditions for all characters are open to all ages, genders, ethnicities and physical abilities.

WADSWORTH

Male-identifying. A traditional British butler in every sense: uptight, formal and "by the book." He is the driving force in the play.

YVETTE

Female-identifying. A sexy, French Maid, with her own secret aspirations. (Also plays THE REPORTER in the final scene).

MISS SCARLET

Female-identifying. A dry, sardonic D.C. Madam who is more interested in secrets than sex.

MRS. PEACOCK

Female-identifying. The church-going wife of a Senator. A bit batty, neurotic, and quick to hysteria.

MRS. WHITE

Female-identifying. A pale, morbid, and tragic woman. Mrs. White may or may not be the murderer of her five ex-husbands.

COLONEL MUSTARD

Male-identifying. A puffy, pompous, dense, blow-hard of a military man.

PROFESSOR PLUM

Male-identifying. An academic Casanova who woos women with his big ... brain.

MR. GREEN

Male-identifying. A timid, yet officious, rule follower. He's a bit of a klutz and awfully anxious.

ENSEMBLE: Female-identifying to play:

THE COOK - A threatening presence.

THE MOTORIST - A benign gentleman who rings the wrong doorbell.

AN AGENT - An FBI agent who helps to save the day.

ENSEMBLE: Male-identifying to play:

MR. BODDY - A mobster type fella. A dark cloud follows this guy wherever he goes.

THE COP - A "Regular Joe."

AN AGENT - An FBI agent who helps to save the day.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination for admittance and is required to properly wear a mask while inside the Westchester Playhouse (unless performing onstage). Please Note: This policy will be updated and changed as more information develops, with Kentwood Players monitoring all City, State and government procedures and directives.

Kentwood Players is a nonprofit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential.

