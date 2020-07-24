KUSC Will Present SUMMER SUNDAY EVENINGS With the Pacific Symphony
All programs were recorded live in concert at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.
Pacific Symphony's official classical radio station, KUSC 91.5 FM, will broadcast seven of the Symphony's 2019-20 Classical Series concerts to over half a million listeners in Southern and Central California, beginning July 26 at 7 p.m. and continuing on summer Sunday evenings through Sept. 6. All programs were recorded live in concert at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Popular KUSC personality Rich Capparela hosts the broadcasts, which include fascinating interviews with Music Director Carl St.Clair, guest artists and Symphony musicians. Each rebroadcast will also feature a live preview talk for free, via Zoom and Facebook Live, hosted by Music Director Carl St.Clair and Rich Capparela. Alan Chapman's pre-concert talks and program notes for each concert can be found on PacificSymphony.org.
Pacific Symphony Broadcast Series on KUSC:
CARMINA BURANA
Sunday, July 26 • 7 p.m.
Carl St.Clair, conductor
Benjamin Pasternack, piano
Celena Shafer, soprano
Christopher Pfund, tenor
Hugh Russell, baritone
Pacific Chorale-Rob Istad, artistic director
Southern California Children's Chorus-Lori Loftus, artistic director
BEETHOVEN: Egmont Overture
BEETHOVEN: Choral Fantasy
ORFF: "Carmina Burana"
TCHAIKOVSKY'S "PATHETIQUE"
Sunday, August 2 • 7 p.m.
Carl St.Clair, conductor
Dennis Kim, violin
John Williams: "Tributes! For Seiji"
SAINT-SAËNS: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso
RAVEL: "Tzigane"
TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6, "Pathétique"
RHAPSODY IN BLUE
Sunday, August 9 • 7 p.m.
Mei-Ann Chen, conductor
Aaron Diehl, piano
GEORGE CHADWICK: "Jubilee" from "Symphonic Sketches"
Florence Price: "Dances in the Canebrakes"
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement
George Gershwin: "Rhapsody in Blue"
George Gershwin: "An American in Paris"
BEETHOVEN'S SEVENTH
Sunday, August 16 • 7 p.m.
Carl St.Clair, conductor
Vadym Kholodenko, piano
Elliot Goldenthal: Adagio for Carl's 30th (World Premiere)
PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3
BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7
BEETHOVEN'S VIOLIN CONCERTO
Sunday, August 23 • 7 p.m.
Christian Arming, conductor
Clara-Jumi Kang, violin
BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto
DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8
BERLIOZ'S FANTASTICAL SYMPHONY
Sunday, August 30 • 7 p.m.
Carl St.Clair, conductor
Alain Lefèvre, piano
RAVEL: "Le Tombeau de Couperin"
RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G Major
BERLIOZ: "Symphonie Fantastique"
HADELICH PLAYS PAGANINI
Sunday, Sept. 6 • 7 p.m.
Michael Francis, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Christopher Rouse: "Prospero's Rooms"
PAGANINI: Violin Concerto No. 1
RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 3