KUSC Will Present SUMMER SUNDAY EVENINGS With the Pacific Symphony

Pacific Symphony's official classical radio station, KUSC 91.5 FM, will broadcast seven of the Symphony's 2019-20 Classical Series concerts to over half a million listeners in Southern and Central California, beginning July 26 at 7 p.m. and continuing on summer Sunday evenings through Sept. 6. All programs were recorded live in concert at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Popular KUSC personality Rich Capparela hosts the broadcasts, which include fascinating interviews with Music Director Carl St.Clair, guest artists and Symphony musicians. Each rebroadcast will also feature a live preview talk for free, via Zoom and Facebook Live, hosted by Music Director Carl St.Clair and Rich Capparela. Alan Chapman's pre-concert talks and program notes for each concert can be found on PacificSymphony.org.

Pacific Symphony Broadcast Series on KUSC:

CARMINA BURANA

Sunday, July 26 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Benjamin Pasternack, piano

Celena Shafer, soprano

Christopher Pfund, tenor

Hugh Russell, baritone

Pacific Chorale-Rob Istad, artistic director

Southern California Children's Chorus-Lori Loftus, artistic director

BEETHOVEN: Egmont Overture

BEETHOVEN: Choral Fantasy

ORFF: "Carmina Burana"

TCHAIKOVSKY'S "PATHETIQUE"

Sunday, August 2 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Dennis Kim, violin

John Williams: "Tributes! For Seiji"

SAINT-SAËNS: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso

RAVEL: "Tzigane"

TCHAIKOVSKY: Symphony No. 6, "Pathétique"

RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Sunday, August 9 • 7 p.m.

Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Aaron Diehl, piano

GEORGE CHADWICK: "Jubilee" from "Symphonic Sketches"

Florence Price: "Dances in the Canebrakes"

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement

George Gershwin: "Rhapsody in Blue"

George Gershwin: "An American in Paris"

BEETHOVEN'S SEVENTH

Sunday, August 16 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Vadym Kholodenko, piano

Elliot Goldenthal: Adagio for Carl's 30th (World Premiere)

PROKOFIEV: Piano Concerto No. 3

BEETHOVEN: Symphony No. 7

BEETHOVEN'S VIOLIN CONCERTO

Sunday, August 23 • 7 p.m.

Christian Arming, conductor

Clara-Jumi Kang, violin

BEETHOVEN: Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK: Symphony No. 8

BERLIOZ'S FANTASTICAL SYMPHONY

Sunday, August 30 • 7 p.m.

Carl St.Clair, conductor

Alain Lefèvre, piano

RAVEL: "Le Tombeau de Couperin"

RAVEL: Piano Concerto in G Major

BERLIOZ: "Symphonie Fantastique"

HADELICH PLAYS PAGANINI

Sunday, Sept. 6 • 7 p.m.

Michael Francis, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Christopher Rouse: "Prospero's Rooms"

PAGANINI: Violin Concerto No. 1

RACHMANINOFF: Symphony No. 3

