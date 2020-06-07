KRITZERLAND's Free Concert on June 7 Will Benefit The Group Rep

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Krizterland's "June is Bustin' In All Over", free concert of an eclectic mix of songs that are romantic, funny and touching, produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, musical direction by Richard Allen with technical expertise by Hartley Powers. Via Live Stream on Sunday, June 7th at 5:00 PM (PST), 8:00 PM (EST)

Cast includes Brent Barrett Broadway: West Side Story (Tony), Grand Hotel (Baron), Candide (Max), Chicago (Billy), Annie Get Your Gun (Frank Butler).West End: Grand Hotel (Baron), Kiss Me Kate (Fred); Daniel Thomas Bellusci an LA native, and the 1st place winner of LA's Next Great Stage Star 2017: Regional: The Fantasticks (Matt) Sierra Madre Playhouse;

Christiane Noll Broadway: Ragtime (Mother), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma), It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues. Nat'l: Grease (Sandy), Miss Saigon (Ellen), Urinetown (Hope) City of Angels (Mallory/Avril); Kerry O'Malley Broadway: Into the Woods (Baker's Wife), White Christmas (Betty), Billy Elliot (Mum), Annie Get Your Gun (Dolly), On a Clear Day (Sharone). TV: Shameless, Boardwalk Empire, etc. Hartley Powers Regional: A Carol Christmas (Carol), Avenue Q (Kate Monster/Lucy-the-Slut), The Man Who Came to Dinner (Maggie), Tongue of a Bird (Charlotte/US). Film: Mr. Saturday Night; Sami Staitman Off B'way: The Green Room-A Musical (Anna Kearns). Regional: Welcome to My World (Molly) TGC-Burbank, Singing in the Rain, Cabrillo; L'il Abner LACC; TV: House of Lies, Adrienne Stiefel WestEnd: 1916: The Musical (Bridie), Ol' Blue Eyes and Friends (Judy Garland). Off B'way/Regional: An American Victory, My Way, Tom Sawyer; Film: Pocahontas (Pocahontas). Robert Yacko Do I Hear a Waltz? (Renato) MTG, Addams Family (Mal) 3-D, Parade (Dorsey) Mark Taper, Company (Paul) w/Carol Burnett, Sunday in the Park with George (George) LA Premiere.

Also featuring Shannon Cudd, Rebecca Curci, Joe Fiordaliso-Riahi, Sam Linkowski, Oliviana Marie, Hadley Miller, Liam Pearce and Mackenzie Wrap.

Donations are encouraged for the Group Rep, a 46 year old 501 (c) (3) non-profit small theater in NoHo, CA, at https://thegrouprep.com/show/donations .

