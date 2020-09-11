KPFK's Arts In Review Welcomes Award-Winning Musical Theater Star, Jason Graae

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM.

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, airs Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7FM. On September 11, host Julio Martinez welcomes award-winning musical theater star, Jason Graae, discussing the 10th Anniverary Kritzerland Show, a live all-star cabaret concert, streaming for free on Facebook and YouTube.

The monthly Kritzerland shows, produced and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, co-produced by Doug Haverty, debuted in September of 2010 at the Gardenia in Hollywood, moved to Vitello's, then Upstairs at the Federal Bar and back to the Feinstein's at Vitello's. Some shows included special guest stars, but it was usually a different cast each month. Since the pandemic, the shows have been virtual, presented on both Facebook and Youtube. For its 10th Anniversary Show, Kimmel and Haverty have assembled an all-star cast, including Daniel Thomas Bellusci, Jason Graae, Peyton Kirkner, Beth Malone, Pamela Myers, Kerry O'Malley, Hartley Powers, Sami Staitman, Adrienne Stiefel, Robert Yacko and very special guest, the legendary Petula Clark. Airs Sunday, Sep 13 at 5:00 (PST). The live concert, with musical direction by Richard Allen and technical expertise by Hartley Powers, streams for free on Facebook and YouTube. Donations are welcome and will benefit The Actors Fund. Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/KritzerlandUpstairsatVitellos); YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/haineshisway/featured?view_as=subscriber).

Jason Graae is best known for his musical theater performances but has enjoyed with a varied career spanning Broadway, opera, television and film. He has won four Bistro Awards, two Ovaton Awards, two New York Nightlife Awards, the Theatre Bay Area Award for Best Actor in a Musical and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre. Graae made his off-Broadway deb in Godspell, his Broadway debut in Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up? and created the role of Sparky in the musical, Forever Plaid. Graae starred in the US premiere of Ragtime in the role of Houdini and traveled the U.S. for a year and 1/2 as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the National Tour of Wicked.

Julio Martinez-hosts arts in Review, celebrating the best in theater and cabaret in the greater Los Angeles area, Fridays (2-2:30pm) on KPFK (90.7FM), 98.7FM in Santa Barbara and stream live around the world in real time over kpfk.org.

