KPFK Radio's Arts in Review Broadcasts CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT AT CHRISTMAS

KPFK Radio's Arts in Review, Los Angeles's longest-running radio showcase on live theater and cabaret, will be presenting broadcasts of works from local theaters during this stay-at-home Pandemic crises, during the month of May. Today, KPFK's own AIR Repertory Players, under the direction of Irene Arranga, presents an encore of its Radio Drama, Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas. Hosted by entertainment journalist Julio Martinez, the programs airs Friday, May 1 (2-2:30pm) on KPFK 90.7.FM, streamed live worldwide on kpfk.org.

Churchill and Roosevelt at Christmas, which addresses another dark period in history, recreates the actual events that happened at the White House, following President Roosevelt's "Day of Infamy" speech on December 8, 1941. Hearing the speech, Prime Minister Winston Churchill invited himself to the White House for 20 days over the Christmas holidays, much to the consternation of Eleanor Roosevelt. The AIR Repertory Players features the talents of Linnea Liu Dakin, Richard Heft, Cullen Kirkland, Richard M. Johnson, Lauren Lewis, Gigi Perreau and John Sweet. Other Arts in Review radio dramatizations include Che and Allen, All is Calm, All is Bright, The Nutcracker's Journey, Keeping Christmas Well, A Christmas Eve Truce, One Horse Open Sleigh, To All a Good Night, Dreidels and Donuts, O Henry's The Gift of the Magi and Mark Twain's The Diary of Adam and Eve.

Broadcasting since 1987, Arts in Review regularly airs Fridays at 2pm, over KPFK (90.7FM), Pacifica Radio for the Greater Los Angeles area, in Santa Barbara (98.7FM) and streamed live around the world on kpfk.org.





