THE UNEXPECTED GUEST to Open at Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills

The Unexpected Guest, the classic mystery by Agatha Christie, will be directed by Warren Davis and produced by David Hunt Stafford for Theatre Forty. The production will be presented at Theatre Forty in the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School.

Performances will run March 19–April 19, 2025, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house, only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. But the woman's dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest decides to help. Remarkably, the police clues point to a man who dies two years previously, but as the ghosts of a past wrong begin to emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.

Warren Davis directs. He is an actor, director, sound designer and a company member of Theatre 40. He previously directed The Monkey Jar by Richard Martin Hirsch here back in 2008. More recently, he's been seen on stage at T40 performing in Engaging Shaw, The Surveillance Trilogy and numerous readings. Warren has directed over a dozen full length plays both in Los Angeles and Chicago including Angel City by Sam Sheperd, Doris and Ivy in the Home by Norm Foster, The Misanthrope by Moliere, Jest A Second by James Sherman and Waiting for Lefty by Clifford Odets. He's directed dozens of short plays and staged readings, as well as some radio plays and short films. He was also a guest director of the Blank Theatre's Young Playwright's Festival for many years.

Warren's cast for The Unexpected Guest includes Lee Grober, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Diane Linder, Eve Sigall, Riley Introcaso, David Hunt Stafford, Todd Andrew Ball, Zaya Kolia, and Nick Trafton.